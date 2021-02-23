Raiders send prayers to fan Tiger Woods after the golf star’s vehicle crash in California

The Las Vegas Raiders sent golf star Tiger Woods prayers after a vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in Southern California.

Woods suffered leg injures after a crash just before 7:15 a.m., at the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County deputies said.

Deputies said Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when the vehicle crashed. The vehicle had major damage.

KABC-TV via AP

Woods, 45, was extricated from the crash with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest that the golf star suffered “multiple” leg injuries and is in surgery.

Woods is a big-time Raiders fan and appeared at games supporting the silver and black.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took to Twitter to send his well wishes for Woods.

Praying for you @TigerWoods — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 23, 2021

The Raiders also sent get well wishes towards the 15-time major champion.

Our Thoughts Are With You, @TigerWoods. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 23, 2021

The crash is under investigation.