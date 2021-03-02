Undisputed world title fight set for Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor. Here is the date

Boxing’s latest battle of unbeatens is on.

Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) will meet Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed world junior welterweight title on May 22 in Las Vegas, Top Rank announced Tuesday.

The 12-round fight will headline a card shown on ESPN beginning at 5:30 p.m. The site is yet to be determined, but several venues in Las Vegas are being “vetted out” with hopes of having fans, Top Rank president Carl Moretti said.

“This is the best boxing has to offer, two elite fighters in the prime of their careers colliding in a legacy-defining matchup for the undisputed championship of the world,” Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said in a news release. “It’s a true 50-50 fight, one that the fans and both fighters demanded.”

Said Moretti: “Absolutely one of the best, if not the best matchup that can be made in boxing today. Two great fighters and representatives of the sport and their respective communities. Can’t wait.”

Ramirez, 28, last fought in August when he defeated former world champion Viktor Postol by majority decision and successfully defended his titles.

The road to the world titles for the Avenal native began in March 2018 when he defeated Amir Imam by unanimous decision for the vacant WBC belt.

In July 2019, Ramirez picked up his second world title when he dispatched Maurice Hooker by knockout in Fort Worth, Texas, and claimed the WBO title.

Ramirez is seeking to become the first fighter of Mexican decent boxer to hold all four belts in the four-belt era in any division. He still needs to claim Taylor’s IBF/WBA titles to accomplish that.

“I look forward to making history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican descent to hold all four major world title belts,” Ramirez said. “I dedicate this fight to the Central Valley farm workers, who are out there every day helping feed the world. This fight is big, but nothing is bigger than getting vaccinations to the farm workers right now in the Central Valley.”

A look at Josh Taylor

Taylor, 30, defeated Postol by unanimous decision in 2018 and won the IBF world title in 2019 with a decision over Ivan Baranchyk.

He unified the IBF and WBA titles in October 2019, edging Regis Prograis by majority decision.

Taylor made his first defense as a unified champion last September, knocking out mandatory challenger Apinun Khongsong in the first round.

“I’m excited it’s been finalized and over the line,” Taylor said. “I can’t wait to get in there for the biggest fight of my career. Fighting for the undisputed title is something all boxers dream about.”

... and so it begins #RamirezTaylor | MAY 22 | ESPN & ESPN+ https://t.co/tgNTJcAACI — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 2, 2021

In a video posted by Taylor, he told Ramirez, “I’m going to whoop your --- boy.”

‘Super Bowl’ of boxing

Ramirez’s manager/agent Rick Mirigian called this upcoming bout the “Super Bowl of boxing” and “the biggest fight of the year in the sport.”

The fight has been discussed for a while, but both fighters had to face mandatory challengers before meeting up in the ring.

That will finally happen in May.

“Ramirez stands to be the first fighter of Mexican descent to ever win all four belts in the history of the sport in any division and punch his ticket to the Hall of Fame,” Mirigian said.

“It does not get any bigger than this. The best fighters who are at their absolute best. It is like (Manny) Pacquiao-(Floyd) Mayweather in their prime and it’s (Terence) Crawford/(Errol) Spence ... it’s all the fights that never took place. Ramirez wins in seven.”