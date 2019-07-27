Jose Ramirez checks off another milestone in his prolific boxing career

Avenal native Jose Ramirez gets his hand raised has he is now WBO super lightweight champion to go along with his WBC title in Arlington, Texas on July 27, 2019.. Matchroom Boxing USA

Jose Ramirez’s goal of becoming a unified boxing champion came to fruition Saturday in dominating fashion.

The Avenal native finished off Maurice Hooker in the sixth round for a technical knockout to becomes the WBO super lightweight world champion to go along with his WBC title.

Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) had more on his mind after winning in Arlington, Texas, before the hometown crowd of Dallas’ Hooker.

“I dedicated this fight to my family because of the tragic stuff that is going on in boxing,” Ramirez said. “Those fighters losing their lives in the ring the last seven days. I was going in there with one mission and it’s to give it my best. I was here for one mission and it’s to make my family proud.”

Ramirez was referring to Maxim Dadashev who died Tuesday and Hugo Alfredo Santillán on Thursday. After the fight, Ramirez’s agent Rick Mirigian said the boxer was donating his trunks, gloves and shoes to auction toward a memorial fund for Dadashev’s family with a minimum bid of $30,000 that Ramirez will match.

Ramirez sent Hooker down in the first round, but Hooker came back and exchanged punches. Ramirez bloodied Hooker’s nose in the fourth round, but not before Ramirez hurt Hooker with a left hook in the sixth round that ended the fight.

“Jose had to prove me wrong and that’s what he had to do,” Mirigian said. “I just think he prepared so well for this fight. He’s his own worse critic. I’ve been with him since the amateurs and three times I saw that look in his eyes: Olympic Trials and Amir Imam (the boxer Ramirez defeated in March 2018 for the title) and the third was this. He gets up for these big fights.”

After the fight, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti hugged Ramirez for a while and told “I’m so proud of you.

Moretti added: “He executed, and when you get him in a big fight like this, he’ll rise to the occasion.”

Said Top Rank boss Bob Arum: “What a victory. It shows what a fighter he is. He’s been improving since he’s been with (trainer Robert) Garcia and has been tremendous.”

Ramirez hadn’t finished off an opponent since 2017 when he defeated Mike Reed at the Save Mart Center. A little word of advice from Garcia made him remember what he can do in the ring.

“Robert told me you have a strong jab,” he said. “The punches that hurt in boxing are the ones that are least expected. He told me ‘work on the jab and when you see him focus that’s when you become explosive.’ I did that against Mike Reed and I did it against Maurice Hooker. The same combination is what started everything to finish off the fight and it was the 1-2 jab and hook.”