Fresno’s Marc Castro is impressing a lot of boxing fans. What he did in his latest fight

Marc Castro made it look easy and in quick fashion, too.

The Fresno boxer took care of business Saturday night, scoring a win by knockout over John Moraga in the second round of their junior lightweight bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The bout is on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez/Avni Yildirim matchup,with Alvarez’s WBA and WBC title belts at stake.

Castro (2-0) scored an early knockdown while delivering a right-handed shot 7 seconds into the fight.

The 21-year-old didn’t let up from there, scoring with combinations before another right sent Moraga (1-2) to the canvas.

The former UFC fighter got back up, but Castro connected with a left uppercut and the referee stopped the fight.

Marc Castro improves to 2-0 pic.twitter.com/jWPIYV4g7E — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021

Castro fought Moraga on short notice after his original opponent, Raul Corona, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Fans, via Twitter, showed they continue to be impressed by Castro’s early-career dominance.

Marc Castro is someone to keep an eye on pic.twitter.com/cXrD8hHLwl — (@Dailyboxing365) February 28, 2021

Marc Castro 2-0 let’s gooooooo #boxing — Camilo カミロ كاميلو 卡米洛 कैमिलो (@c_miloandres) February 28, 2021

Marc Castro(2-0, 2 KOs) looked pretty good on the Canelo undercard. He could be a fighter to watch at 126 or 130. #CaneloYildirim #boxing — Mark Jones (@boxingjones) February 28, 2021

Former UFC flyweight title challenger John Moraga just got thumped by Marc Castro on the #CaneloYildirim undercard. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) February 28, 2021

That body shot by Marc Castro was #CaneloYildirim — (@PSSpecial01) February 28, 2021

Castro made his pro debut in December and won by knockout over Luis Javier Valdes on the undercard of the Alvarez and Callum Smith bout in San Antonio.

Who is Marc Castro

Castro started boxing when he was 8 years old.

In the amateur ranks, Castro went 177-7 and won 17 national championships and two world titles.

In national and international bouts, he went 48-2.

Castro’s family has supported his boxing dreams from their earliest point. His father, Tony, is his coach.

Earlier this year, Castro signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after a strong amateur career.

Castro graduated from Fresno’s Sunnyside High in 2017 and was a class valedictorian with a 4.02 GPA.