Fresno’s Marc Castro turns in stylish COVID-delayed pro boxing debut

Marc Castro of Fresno won by knockout in his pro debut in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Castro, seen here signing his pro contract, was set to fight on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, but it was canceled because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Special to The Bee

Fresno boxer Marc Castro made his pro debut and won by knockout over Luis Javier Valdes on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith matchup in San Antonio.

The 21-year-old Castro stopped Valdes in the third round of a junior lightweight fight, drawing strong reaction from boxing fans throughout as well as post-fight after the bout at the Alamodome.

Marc Castro adapted well — Jimmy Castillo (@Simply_Mexicano) December 20, 2020

Can’t wait to see where Marc Castro goes from here — Kevin (@kevincarrillo93) December 20, 2020

Shoutout to this boxer from Fresno, Marc Castro, that just made his pro debut as as the co main event on the biggest boxing event of the year. Got himself a knockout win #CaneloSmith — Orlando (@LandoLaLa) December 20, 2020

Marc Castro had a beautiful combo to finish this fight in his pro debut. He showed composure, aggressiveness, and shortened the ring so Valdes couldn’t move how he wanted to. Great debut. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/iRfAovuG73 — Dropped Balls Podcast (@droppedballspod) December 20, 2020

Castro finally got into the ring after his originally scheduled pro debut in August was canceled because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Valdes, after his 14th fight, is 7-6-1 with one KO.

Alvarez and Smith were scheduled to square off in the featured bout on pay per view sometime after 8 p.m.

