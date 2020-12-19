Fresno Bee Logo
Fresno’s Marc Castro turns in stylish COVID-delayed pro boxing debut

Marc Castro of Fresno won by knockout in his pro debut in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Castro, seen here signing his pro contract, was set to fight on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, but it was canceled because he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Marc Castro of Fresno won by knockout in his pro debut in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Castro, seen here signing his pro contract, was set to fight on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, but it was canceled because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Special to The Bee

Fresno boxer Marc Castro made his pro debut and won by knockout over Luis Javier Valdes on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith matchup in San Antonio.

The 21-year-old Castro stopped Valdes in the third round of a junior lightweight fight, drawing strong reaction from boxing fans throughout as well as post-fight after the bout at the Alamodome.

Castro finally got into the ring after his originally scheduled pro debut in August was canceled because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Valdes, after his 14th fight, is 7-6-1 with one KO.

Alvarez and Smith were scheduled to square off in the featured bout on pay per view sometime after 8 p.m.

This story will be updated

