Charles Woodson: Hall of Fame election special because he’s representing Raiders

Former Raiders and Green Bay Packers star Charles Woodson on Sunday recalled something that inspired his 18-year career: being referred to as “Terry’s little brother.”

That childhood memory came back to Woodson on Sunday as he reflected on being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“To me that was a slight, because I was like, ‘No, my name is Charles. I need you to call me Charles,’” Woodson said on a Zoom teleconference call with reporters. “I have to surpass my brother at some point so people can call me by name instead of just calling me Terry’s little brother. That is where that passion came from and that is what I took to the field every time I played because I was always trying to be me. I wanted people to recognize who I was as a football player and as a person by calling me by my name.”

Woodson did plenty after joining the Raiders in 1988 as the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Woodson spent his first eight seasons with the Raiders before joining the Packers in 2006. He returned to the Raiders in 2013 and retired in 2015.

Woodson’s list of accomplishments include:

▪ He intercepted at least one pass in each of his 18 seasons (one year shy of Darrell Green’s NFL-record 19).

▪ Totaled 65 career interceptions, tied for fifth in NFL history

▪ Fourth in NFL history for passes defensed with 183.

▪ Twice led NFL in interceptions (nine in 2009; seven in 2011).

▪ In 2014, became first player in NFL history with 50 career interceptions and 20 sacks.

▪ Forced 33 fumbles and recovered 18.

▪ Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

▪ Member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

▪ First-Team All-Pro four times.

▪ Elected to nine Pro Bowls.

▪ Appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII with Oakland, contributing five tackles and an interception in 48-21 loss to Tampa Bay and had two tackles in the Packers’ 31-25 victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

▪ He is a co-holder of NFL record with 13 career defensive touchdowns.

▪ He is one of two players (with Hall of Famer Marcus Allen) to win Heisman Trophy, AP (Defensive) Rookie of the Year, AP (Defensive) Player of the Year and a Super Bowl title in his career.

Woodson, still in playing shape at age 44, said he is asked a lot if he still wants to return to the NFL.

“I might be able to give them a play or two here and there,” he said. But now with his election to the Hall of Fame, “this marks the end of what I did as a football player for 18 years in the NFL and all throughout college and high school.”

“This is a great accomplishment that I share with each and every player and coach and friends and family member that I have that supported me over the years and this is the ultimate compliment that one player can ever achieve after their playing days are over. I’m so extremely grateful to be here.”

Grateful to Raider Nation

Woodson said he was also grateful to Raider Nation. In Woodson’s final years in Oakland before his retirement, he would look into the crowd and signal “O” for Oakland and thank all of the fans who supported him.

“Coach (Tom) Flores, (John) Madden and coaches that won Super Bowls, that is what we were chasing,” he said. “That is what our teams were chasing. Came up short and wasn’t able to win that championship in silver and black. That is what I always think about is really the only thing that I wasn’t able to accomplish was to win a Super Bowl in silver and black and win it for Raider Nation.

“But to be here in this moment and to represent the silver and black in the Hall of Fame, means a great deal. ... Coming back that second time was very special because of the way Raider Nation welcomed me back to the town. I’m very appreciative to be drafted to the Raiders in 1998 and finishing 2015 and wear that silver and black and that 24 like my man, the late, great Willie Brown.”