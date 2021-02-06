Tom Flores, a Raiders great and Sanger’s own, wins induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tom Flores, completing a historic rise from a small central San Joaquin Valley farm town to the pinnacle of his profession as the first Hispanic coach to win a Super Bowl, received induction Saturday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN reports that an unnamed source.

It capped a lengthy wait for Flores, who grew up in Del Rey and Sanger, starred as a quarterback for Fresno City College and the University of Pacific, then played nine years, mostly for the Oakland Raiders, in the early days of the AFL before turning to coaching.

After a year as an assistant in Buffalo and seven in Oakland, he succeeded John Madden as Raiders head coach and led the team to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII. He last coached with Seattle in 1994, then waited more than two decades before finally getting the coveted call from Canton.

‍️ Tom Flores with the late RB Clem Daniels. pic.twitter.com/HZl7KS4GrT — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) February 5, 2021

A pair of heartbreaks during the prior two years were almost too much for Flores to handle. He made the cut as a finalist for the classes of 2019 and 2020 but each time fell short.

A standalone candidate this year in the coaching category, Flores essentially was only competing against himself to earn the required 80% support from the 48-member voting committee that cast its ballots in a virtual meeting last month..

Saturday’s call meant celebration time for Flores, his family, former teammates and fans. He and his wife, Barbara, were at his Indian Wells home awaiting word from the Hall of the Fame to confirm his induction.

A formal, public announcement, including which of the 15 player finalists won induction, was to come later during the nationally televised NFL Honors show in Tampa, Fla. — the home of Super Bowl LV.

Flores, 83, and others were invited to make the trip to Tampa for the announcement, but amid the coronavirus pandemic and the previous disappointments, he remained home. He flew to Atlanta for the 2019 announcement, hoping to hear a knock at his hotel room door from Hall president David Baker but instead received a telephone call to say he didn’t make it.

Last season, up against a stacked field, Flores found out on television that Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson were the 2020 coaching inductees when Baker surprised them as the ex-coaches worked as NFL analysts.

Support builds through 2020

Throughout the past year, however, Flores’ momentum seemed unstoppable.

In addition to support from his adopted hometown of Sanger, his candidacy gained backing from Fresno City Hall, Congress, the California Legislature and a national television ad campaign by Coors Light. The beer company’s commercial listed all of Flores’ qualifications and expressed the shock that many felt about the fact he had yet to win induction into the Hall.

A commemorative Coors Light can salutes Flores as “The Iceman” for his coolness under pressure.

Oddsmakers had listed Flores as a Hall of Fame shoe-in at odds of minus-3000, according to Sports Betting Dime.

Among Flores’ key numbers and accomplishments.

▪ 97 victories as an NFL head coach, including an 83-53 run with the Raiders from 1979 to 1987.

▪ An 8-3 playoff record, ranking second to Vince Lombardi in winning percentage (.727) among those who have coached 10 or more postseason games.

▪ Two Super Bowl championships as a head coach. Oakland was the first wild-card team to win the big game, beating the Philadelphia Eagles after the 1980 season.

▪ A 105-90 overall record, including the playoffs, with the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

▪ He was the first Latino coach in the NFL and the first to win a Super Bowl.

▪ Four Super Bowl championships in all, including one as a backup quarterback in Kansas City and another as a Raiders assistant.

Sanger is pulling for Tom Flores for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame!https://t.co/hsvMO5kzu6 — SUSD Sanger High School Athletics (@SHSAthletics4) February 6, 2021

Sanger salutes one of its own

A mural project celebrating Flores as a native son began Friday in Sanger and was completed Saturday by Omar “Super” Huerta.

Its message reads: “A total commitment is paramount to reaching the ultimate in performance. Tom Flores ‘Ice Man.’”

What is going on in Sanger tonight? A mural of former #Raiders coach Tom Flores. The mural, painted by Omar “Super” Huerta, will be completed by noon Saturday. Location is 1401 Seventh Street. pic.twitter.com/1394MLjujX — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) February 6, 2021

Still, all the way to Saturday, Flores vowed he would remain guarded until he received the official word. And even without being stamped a Hall of Famer, he remained appreciative of all the sport gave him and those who supported him along the way.

“A lot of things happened in my life that I’m proud of,” Flores told The Bee a few weeks earlier. “The rewards are not always monetary and I’m very proud of what I’ve done with my life and with my family. They joined in the journey and took part in it. They experienced the good and the bad. Barb and I like to think we raised three great kids, my grandkids, and we have a multitude of friends from college and friends from the American Football League and from our Raider family.

“It’s been great ... nothing like it. Football is family and it’s forever. Once you’re a Raider, you’re always a Raider.”