Raiders free agent profile: Denzelle Good played a big role after injuries to teammates

Denzelle Good came up big for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season.

The Raiders needed him and he delivered after injuries to guard Richie Incognito (Achilles) and tackle Trent Brown (various injuries) for most of the season.

That meant Good had to play two positions.

Good, listed at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, played three games at right tackle (183 snaps) and 12 games at left guard (773 snaps) for a total of 956 snaps.

He helped the Raiders to an 8-8 finish and now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He’s one of Raiders’ 21 unrestricted free agents hitting the market on March 17.

“He’s been sensational,” Gruden said on Nov. 4. “Denzelle could probably play all four, five positions. He might be able to play two at a time if we need him too. He’s been great. Doesn’t say a word. Low maintenance or no maintenance. Real pro’s pro.”

The Raiders need to do what they can to re-sign the soon-to-be 30-year-old because of his versatility. The Fresno Bee suggested the Raiders should keep wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the first installment of which players the Raiders should re-sign.

Good entered the NFL in 2015, when he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round. As the 255th overall pick, Good went one spot ahead of Gerald Christian, who was that year’s Mr. Irrelevant.

The Raiders claimed Good off waivers in December 2018. He finished the season starting the last three games because left guard Gabe Jackson was injured.

Good earned a one-year extension in March 2019 and started five games due to other players getting hurt.

It is uncertain what the Raiders will do with the 38-year-old Incognito, who has one year left on his contract. If he plays in 2021, he will make $5 million.

Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock always liked Brown, but he hasn’t always been available due to injuries. He’s only played 16 games since arriving with the Raiders in 2019.

Re-signing Good seems to be vital for the Raiders. Just ask Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who called Good the MVP during the season.

“I think Denzelle Good is our unsung hero,” Carr said. “Like that guy, what he’s been able to do for us, it’s unbelievable what he’s done for us.”