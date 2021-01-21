Soccer star from Mendota High drafted by MLS club: ‘It doesn’t even feel real’

Former Mendota High star Daniel Trejo had a good idea where he was going to be selected in the 2021 MSL SuperDraft.

The first round seem realistic for him, but he just didn’t know which team would select him.

Then came the Los Angeles Football Club with the 14th overall pick.

Los Angeles Football Club president and general manager John Thorrington announced the club was selecting Trejo, a forward.

Trejo and his family celebrated when his name was called.

“It doesn’t even feel real,” he said. “It’s a great club, great coaches, great players. I’m just very excited and happy to get going with them.

Trejo carried his success from Mendota to Cal State Northridge, where he was named the 2019 Big West Offensive Player of the Year.

He was first team all-conference in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was named to the Big West All-Freshman team in 2017.

At Mendota, Trejo scored a state-record 200 goals, including a single-season Central Section record 65 as a senior. That mark broke the record of 56 by older brother Javier in 2009-10.

Trejo led Mendota to West Sierra League titles in 2016 and 2017 as well as consecutive section Division VI championships.

Mendota police chief Kevin Smith sent a congratulations to Trejo in a Facebook post.

Now it’s off to the MLS. Trejo said he’s going to keep setting goals for himself.

“I grew up watching Major League Soccer,” he said. “I always found myself playing there and just getting an opportunity. Now that my dream has became true, I just can’t wait to get started.”

It is also a big moment for the Mendota community, as Trejo became the first player from there to be drafted by a professional sports organization.

Trejo hopes his story can inspire others like him.

“It means a lot for all of the people out here,” he said. “We’re a community that likes to work hard. We have a lot of kids and a lot of talent. It’s great for the kids — for them to see no matter where you’re from, a small town, you’re able to accomplish your dreams.

“If you stay true to the game and work as hard as you can, you’re going to get your opportunity. I think that is the most important lesson from all this, is that kids can reach their goals no matter where you’re from.”