Fresno City College puts a halt to fall and winter sports for remainder of the school year

Fresno City College has decided that 11 sports that normally plays in the fall and winter seasons — including football, soccer and basketball — will not be played in the spring because of COVID-19.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and care for our community,” president Carole Goldsmith said in a news release sent Wednesday.

“This was a difficult decision to make but after much collaboration with coaches, athletic trainers and staff as well as input from public health sources, we decided this was the best option for our students, staff, and community,” Goldsmith said. “Health and safety was the most important factor in our decision making.”

The California Community College Athletic Association designated sports such as football, soccer, basketball, wrestling, water polo, women’s golf, volleyball and cross country as Spring 1.

The deadline to decide whether the “spring 2” sports will be played is late February.

The tentative Spring 2 competitive season is March 27 through June 23 and those sports include badminton, softball, baseball, women’s beach volleyball, women’s swim and dive, men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and track and field.

Fresno City College said it remained hopeful that late spring 2 sports will be offered.

“As we begin to slowly phase back in athletics to the college, ultimately getting back to competition, it’s our hope that California will see greater containment of the virus so that it’s safer,” Rams athletic director Derrick Johnson said. “Right now, protecting Ram Nation is about protecting ourselves, protecting each other and protecting our student athletes.”