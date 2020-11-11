High School Sports
Virginia, Illinois, Fresno State. Fresno-area athletes reveal choices on national signing day
Many central San Joaquin Valley athletes will sign their letters-of-intent to the schools they chose on national signing day.
At Clovis Unified, 40 student-athletes will make it official, whether it’s Wednesday or Thursday.
Buchanan will send five wrestlers to the next level, including senior Maximo Renteria to Illinois. Renteria won three consecutive state titles.
Some high schools will host signing ceremonies.
Strict health and safety guidelines will be in place and there will be limited attendance because of the coronavirus.
Masks and social distancing will be required for the outdoor events.
If you know of any student-athlete that signed this week, email agalaviz@fresnobee.com and we will include those names.
Buchanan Bears
Rocco Contino, wrestling, Virginia
Raymond Lopez, wrestling, West Point
George Ruiz, wrestling, Annapolis
Maximo Renteria, wrestling, Illinois
Carlos Negrete Jr., wrestling, North Dakota State
Jake Bettencourt, golf, Fresno State
Olivia Garcia, basketball, Fresno Pacific
Claire Raley, softball, Utah State
Marissa Fondtain, softball, UC San Diego
Taylor Phillips, soccer, San Jose State
Brenden Ashman, golf, Cal State Fullerton
Tarryn DeBenedetto, volleyball, Colorado Christian
Taylor Finley, volleyball, University of Saint Katherine
Lauren Fowler, track and field, New Mexico
Bo Olsen, track and field, Fresno Pacific
Josh Williams, baseball, UC Santa Barbara
Central Grizzlies
Devin Kelly, track and field, Fresno Pacific
Tiger Rendon, soccer, Cal State Monterey Bay
Jade Beard, soccer, Fresno State
Abesolom Teffra, cross country, Fresno Pacific
Ryan Spalliero, baseball, Saint Mary’s
Clovis East Timberwolves
Kacy Wicks, water polo, San Diego State
Jacob Tafoya, football, Air Force
Caitlyn Perales, softball, Dominican University
Clovis Cougars
Keanu Williams, football, Oregon
Samantha Tristan, soccer, Fresno State
Isabella Anderson, soccer, Fresno State
Shaley Garza, soccer, Fresno Pacific
Libby Alexander, water polo, UC Irvine
Julia Price, volleyball, Indiana Wesleyan
Clovis North Broncos
Gabriel Jett, swim and dive, Cal
Jeffrey Forbes, swim and dive, Washington University-St. Louis
Rees Kent, baseball, Saint Mary’s
Emma Brown, soccer, Cal Poly
Sydney Hancock, volleyball, Colorado State
Christian Silva, soccer, Cal State Northridge
Clovis West Golden Eagles
Ashlynne Davis, volleyball, West Virginia State
Kianna Cortez-Garcia, soccer, Cal State East Bay
Cole Anderson, basketball, UC Santa Barbara
Samuel Otta, water polo, UC Irvine
Justyce Harris, basketball, Concordia
Kendall Jackson, basketball, Concordia
Jada Oatman, basketball, Fresno Pacific
Nikki Tom, basketball, UC Irvine
Austin Lane, swim and dive, University of Pittsburgh
Exeter Monarchs
Allison Paregien, softball, Bradley
Brooklyn Blackmon, softball, Cal State San Bernardino
Golden West Trailblazers
Luna Pelayo, soccer, Cal Poly Pomona
Immanuel Eagles
Sammie Greene, softball, Oklahoma Baptist
Kingsburg Vikings
Marissa (Rabbit) Gonzalez, softball, South Carolina
Sofia Righetti, water polo, San Diego State
Mikayla Vierra, water polo, Fresno State
Taryn Irigoyen, softball, Fresno State
Brianna Vela, softball, Missouri Valley College
Caitlyn Vela, softball, Missouri Valley College
Madera Coyotes
Lelani Ricks, softball, Howard University
Isabella Saucedo, volleyball, Southern Utah
Mt. Whitney Pioneers
Maya Bivens, softball, Menlo College
San Joaquin Memorial Panthers
Macie James, basketball, Oklahoma State
Angela Whitfield, basketball, Fresno State
Samaria Velazquez, basketball, San Francisco State
Jaden Geron, basketball, Rice
Tanner Sagouspe, baseball, Cal Poly
Eddie Saldivar, baseball, Long Beach State
Selma Bears
Richard Figueroa, wrestling, Arizona State
Genna Martinez, softball, West Valley
Hannah Garcia, softball, York College-Nebraska
