Virginia, Illinois, Fresno State. Fresno-area athletes reveal choices on national signing day

Many central San Joaquin Valley athletes will sign their letters-of-intent to the schools they chose on national signing day.

At Clovis Unified, 40 student-athletes will make it official, whether it’s Wednesday or Thursday.

Buchanan will send five wrestlers to the next level, including senior Maximo Renteria to Illinois. Renteria won three consecutive state titles.

Some high schools will host signing ceremonies.

Strict health and safety guidelines will be in place and there will be limited attendance because of the coronavirus.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the outdoor events.

If you know of any student-athlete that signed this week, email agalaviz@fresnobee.com and we will include those names.

Buchanan Bears

Rocco Contino, wrestling, Virginia

Raymond Lopez, wrestling, West Point

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

George Ruiz, wrestling, Annapolis

Maximo Renteria, wrestling, Illinois

Carlos Negrete Jr., wrestling, North Dakota State

Jake Bettencourt, golf, Fresno State

Olivia Garcia, basketball, Fresno Pacific

Claire Raley, softball, Utah State

Marissa Fondtain, softball, UC San Diego

Taylor Phillips, soccer, San Jose State

Brenden Ashman, golf, Cal State Fullerton

Tarryn DeBenedetto, volleyball, Colorado Christian

Taylor Finley, volleyball, University of Saint Katherine

Lauren Fowler, track and field, New Mexico

Bo Olsen, track and field, Fresno Pacific

Josh Williams, baseball, UC Santa Barbara

Central Grizzlies

Devin Kelly, track and field, Fresno Pacific

Tiger Rendon, soccer, Cal State Monterey Bay

Jade Beard, soccer, Fresno State

Abesolom Teffra, cross country, Fresno Pacific

Ryan Spalliero, baseball, Saint Mary’s

Clovis East Timberwolves

Kacy Wicks, water polo, San Diego State

Jacob Tafoya, football, Air Force

Caitlyn Perales, softball, Dominican University

Clovis Cougars

Keanu Williams, football, Oregon

Samantha Tristan, soccer, Fresno State

Isabella Anderson, soccer, Fresno State

Shaley Garza, soccer, Fresno Pacific

Libby Alexander, water polo, UC Irvine

Julia Price, volleyball, Indiana Wesleyan

Clovis North Broncos

Gabriel Jett, swim and dive, Cal

Jeffrey Forbes, swim and dive, Washington University-St. Louis

Rees Kent, baseball, Saint Mary’s

Emma Brown, soccer, Cal Poly

Sydney Hancock, volleyball, Colorado State

Christian Silva, soccer, Cal State Northridge

Clovis West Golden Eagles

Ashlynne Davis, volleyball, West Virginia State

Kianna Cortez-Garcia, soccer, Cal State East Bay

Cole Anderson, basketball, UC Santa Barbara

Samuel Otta, water polo, UC Irvine

Justyce Harris, basketball, Concordia

Kendall Jackson, basketball, Concordia

Jada Oatman, basketball, Fresno Pacific

Nikki Tom, basketball, UC Irvine

Austin Lane, swim and dive, University of Pittsburgh

Exeter Monarchs

Allison Paregien, softball, Bradley

Brooklyn Blackmon, softball, Cal State San Bernardino

Golden West Trailblazers

Luna Pelayo, soccer, Cal Poly Pomona

Immanuel Eagles

Sammie Greene, softball, Oklahoma Baptist

Kingsburg Vikings

Marissa (Rabbit) Gonzalez, softball, South Carolina

Sofia Righetti, water polo, San Diego State

Mikayla Vierra, water polo, Fresno State

Taryn Irigoyen, softball, Fresno State

Brianna Vela, softball, Missouri Valley College

Caitlyn Vela, softball, Missouri Valley College

Madera Coyotes

Lelani Ricks, softball, Howard University

Isabella Saucedo, volleyball, Southern Utah

Mt. Whitney Pioneers

Maya Bivens, softball, Menlo College

San Joaquin Memorial Panthers

Macie James, basketball, Oklahoma State

Angela Whitfield, basketball, Fresno State

Samaria Velazquez, basketball, San Francisco State

Jaden Geron, basketball, Rice

Tanner Sagouspe, baseball, Cal Poly

Eddie Saldivar, baseball, Long Beach State

Selma Bears

Richard Figueroa, wrestling, Arizona State

Genna Martinez, softball, West Valley

Hannah Garcia, softball, York College-Nebraska