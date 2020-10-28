‘Embarrassed’: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs looks to rebound after career low in rushing yards

When Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs looked back at his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one thing comes to mind for him.

“Embarrassed,” he said Wednesday.

The second-year pro from Alabama had 10 carries for a career-low 17 yards against one of the NFL’s top-rated defenses in a 45-20 loss Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Regardless, Jacobs still wasn’t happy and felt he could’ve done more.

“I’m the hardest critic on myself, honestly,” he said. “I come out everyday practicing and try to nick pick things that I can get better in. Especially in the run game and just trying to be more patient.”

Jacobs will look to redeem himself when the Raiders (3-3) visit the Cleveland Browns (5-2).

The Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. He finished his rookie season with 242 carries for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He missed three games because of a shoulder injury.

Jacobs’ yards per carry this season is just 3.4, down from 4.8 last year.

Raiders say they need ‘a breakout run’

The one thing Raiders coach Jon Gruden noticed is his team hasn’t generated one long run.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The longest run by a Raiders running back came from Devontae Booker, who had a 43-yard rush in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 11.

Jacobs’ longest run went for 16 yards.

Gruden hopes his running backs can put together some long runs.

“We need a breakout run,” he said. “We need a big run. We hadn’t had that yet, but we’re making positive yards, we’re moving the ball, we’re doing a lot of good things.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr agrees with Gruden: “To be completely honest, just some of the schemes that we’ve played against are sold out to stop the run, and still we’re an inch or two away, a step here, step there away from some really, really big runs. I know ... stat-wise it hasn’t been exactly what he’s wanted, but as he knows, just as I know, these runs are so close from just popping and being some explosive gains.”

Jacobs said he looks at the film, whether it’s practice or games, so he can improve.

The running back, who is in constant communication with Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, said he has taken a leadership role and hopes the team can put together a string of wins.

“Just try to get the guys motivated to be where we want to be,” Jacobs said. “That’s my mindset right now, just try to get the guys ready. I feel like when everyone is hitting on all cylinders, we’re one of the best teams in the league. But right now we’re too inconsistent. I know we have a young team, but just try to piece everything together.”