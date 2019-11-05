Chukchansi Park fight card features Marine veteran

A Veterans Day weekend pro boxing card at Chukchansi Park is headlined by a world champion with a military background.

Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring is a Marine veteran who holds the WBO super featherweight championship.

Herring made a stop Tuesday at the Fresno Veterans Administration hospital to greet patients. He was joined by Gabriel Flores Jr. of Stockton.

The card Saturday at Chukchansi Park is unique in that and Avenal native and world champion Jose Ramirez is not on it. The Fresno fan favorite is waiting for his next title defense, but is scheduled to do a meet-and-greet at the park.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 34-year-old Herring (20-2, 10 knockouts) of Cincinnati is the headliner in his first title defense, facing Washington, D.C., native Lamont Roach Jr. (19-0-1, 7 KOs), who is 24.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between IBF No. 1 contender Kubret Pulev (27-1, 14 KOs) of Bulgaria and Rydell Booker (26-2, 13 KOs) of Detroit. A third bout planned for the ESPN+ online audience pits Flores (15-0, 6 KOs) against Brazil’s Aelio Mesquita (19-4, 17 KOs).

Boxing begins at 3 p.m. and the event is a fundraiser for the Fresno Police Athletic League. Promoter Rick Mirigian is providing veterans, active duty and reserves, each up to four free tickets.