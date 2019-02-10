Jose Ramirez finishes with a flurry, retains world boxing title on majority decision

Jose Ramirez went the distance Sunday evening to successfully defend his world boxing title before another sellout crowd at the Save Mart Center.

The Avenal native beat challenger Jose Zepeda by majority decision before 14,034 appreciative fans who loudly saluted Ramirez’s closing flurry in the 12th and final round.

“I knew it was a close fight,” said Ramirez, who improved to 24-0 in his second defense of the WBC super lightweight belt. “I think the championship round (12th) is where I came out and made the difference.”

The judges scored it:

Reynate Danseco: 114-114

Chris Tellez: 116-112

Glenn Trowbridge: 115-113

Jose Ramirez, bleeding, defends his WBC super lightweight title against Jose Zepeda at Save Mart Center Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Ramirez suffered the first cut of his professional career, which he attributed to a head butt (the fighters often bumped heads as they each tried to finish punches with power) that Zepeda continued to pound on.

“He was very tough, he was very crafty, a good southpaw, very smart, good range, good distance,” Ramirez said of Zepeda. “It took me awhile to close the distance. he fought a smart fight but I kept on pushing.”

Jose Ramirez, right, lands a punch as he defends his WBC super lightweight title against Jose Zepeda, left, at Save Mart Center Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

What’s next? Ramirez said, “I want champions. I felt like I beat the top contenders, now it’s time to go unify” the world championships. And if he can’t do that, Ramirez said, “I might give it a shot at 147,” the next weight class up.

Undercard: Fresno native wins on TKO

Isidro Ochoa’s onslaught of blows to the body and head was too much for Jesus Guzman.

Referee Ed Collantes agreed.

The Fresno native improved to 7-0 with three knockouts when Collantes stopped the fight in the fifth round, winning by technical knockout over Guzman (7-3). Time of the stoppage was 1:19 in the featherweight fight.

Gabe Flores Jr. kept his undefeated record intact when he defeated Alex Rynn Torres by unanimous decision in a six-round lightweight bout.

The Stockton wasn’t threatened in the fight, outpointing his opponent in every round. Flores is 12-0.

San Jose’s Andy Vences (22-0) returned after a shoulder injury and picked up the unanimous decision victory over Darden Zenunaj (14-6) in a super featherweight bout.

Three judges scored the fight 80-72.

In the other fights:





▪ Heavyweight: Guido Vinaello (2-0, 2 KOs) d. Andrew Satterfield (4-2), KO, 1:54, first round.

▪ Super lightweight: Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs)) d. Joel Diaz (24-2), KO 1:50, third round.

Super bantamweight: Carlos Castro d. Genesis Servania, unanimous decision for the WBC Continental Americas title. (98-92, 100-90, 99-81).