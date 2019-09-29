Erik Harris sealed the deal for a Raiders victory. Fans had a lot to say about it

Raiders safety Erik Harris gets a pick-6 late in the fourth quarter, helping Oakland to a 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris had three interceptions during his NFL career, but never a pick-6.

That changed Sunday and it came in a big spot.

Harris picked off Jacoby Brissett and took it 30 yards for a touchdown that sealed the Raiders’ 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The #Raiders never fail to give me a heart attack even when where up big

Overall thought they looked way better on both sides of the ball



Game balls-

Erik Harris

Maxx Crosby

Josh Jacobs — Raider Center (@RaiderAnalysis) September 29, 2019

Erik Harris MVP — (@nbaaIex) September 29, 2019

Erik Harris. I owe you an apology bruv. — Hisoka Takahashi (@Nooooooope_) September 29, 2019

Harris was inserted in the lineup over Curtis Riley (Fresno State), and it paid off for the Raiders, who needed a victory ahead of a month-long road trip.

He finished with seven tackles, including his fourth career interception that occurred with 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Raiders a 31-17 lead.

“We needed that and it couldn’t happen to a better guy,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “This guy has paid a lot of dues in this league ... and great play for the Raiders. I’m proud of this win as I’ve ever had before.”

Before joining the Raiders in 2017, Harris played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2013-15 before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

Erik Harris has cemented himself in Raider Nation hearts forever. Nice play, nice game boys — Trenchfoot (@Trenchfoot8) September 29, 2019

Erik Harris balled today !! — chucky is back (@raider_chucky) September 29, 2019