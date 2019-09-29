Sports
Erik Harris sealed the deal for a Raiders victory. Fans had a lot to say about it
Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris had three interceptions during his NFL career, but never a pick-6.
That changed Sunday and it came in a big spot.
Harris picked off Jacoby Brissett and took it 30 yards for a touchdown that sealed the Raiders’ 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Harris was inserted in the lineup over Curtis Riley (Fresno State), and it paid off for the Raiders, who needed a victory ahead of a month-long road trip.
He finished with seven tackles, including his fourth career interception that occurred with 2:09 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Raiders a 31-17 lead.
“We needed that and it couldn’t happen to a better guy,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “This guy has paid a lot of dues in this league ... and great play for the Raiders. I’m proud of this win as I’ve ever had before.”
Before joining the Raiders in 2017, Harris played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2013-15 before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2016.
