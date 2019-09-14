Local media personality and ex-Fresno State baseball commentator dies of cancer

DineOut Along the Road visits Fresno Cultural diversity, deep family roots, and community commitment: Fresno is experiencing a new energy downtown. DineOut explores a vibrant art space, celebrates the rebirth of a four-generation family tavern and visits a cherished fish market. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cultural diversity, deep family roots, and community commitment: Fresno is experiencing a new energy downtown. DineOut explores a vibrant art space, celebrates the rebirth of a four-generation family tavern and visits a cherished fish market.

Ray O’Canto, the former Fresno State baseball commentator and local media personality, died Saturday.

O’Canto, 60, had been dealing with cancer for the past four months and spent his final six weeks in hospice care.

“It hurts,” said Bob Bennett, the longtime Bulldogs baseball coach. “You know he’s going to go. But it still hurts. And it feels so sudden. It was just a few months ago that he had a birthday party and looked great.

“He’s too young to lose him. It’s so sad.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

O’Canto was hospitalized in June after complaining of stomach pain. A CT scan revealed cancerous tumors in his liver, lungs and pancreas.

Then the treatment he underwent to kill the cancer, including chemotherapy, ended up causing severe complications.

“All of the side effects that are listed for chemo, poor Ray got,” wife Denise O’Canto told The Bee back in July. “The doctor told us two weeks ago that his body can’t stand the chemo. It was killing him.”

O’Canto grew up in Visalia, attended Redwood High and College of the Sequoias, and played baseball at Fresno State from 1980-81.

He later became the Bulldogs color commentator alongside play-by-play voice Paul Loeffler.

Together, they provided memorable broadcasts of the 2008 Fresno State baseball team’s improbable run at a College World Series title.

SHARE COPY LINK The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run.

Loefler delivered the details and context with insightful background information, while O’Canto provided baseball insider knowledge and energy.

Lots of energy.

Like after Fresno State beat Georgia 6-1 in the CWS championship game.

“Get dirty, baby!” O’Canto enthusiastically said over the airwaves as Fresno State celebrated a national title from Omaha, Neb. “Get dirty! Get dirty! Get dirty!”

“His smile lit up the stadium,” current Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole said of O’Canto. “It was so exciting to look over and see him in the dugout during practice or on game day — even if only for a few minutes.

“He always had an exciting story and was excited about the day in front of him. A true Bulldog. We lost a great one.”

Later, O’Canto hosted a syndicated TV series “DineOut Along the Road” that highlighted the foods and history of places around the central San Joaquin Valley and beyond.

SHARE COPY LINK DineOut makes another stop in the Central Valley to drink in the special ambiance that is Hanford, California.

But it was his personal interactions with people that seemed to leave the biggest impact.

That became apparent by community outpouring in support of O’Canto after his family revealed he was entering hospice care.

In turn, O’Canto lived roughly six more weeks after doctors initially stated he might last only two to three days.

“Even though his physical strength was leaving him, his greatest strength — his personality, enthusiasm and making people feel special — that didn’t change,” Loeffler said. “I know it meant the world to him to have so many people visit and so many praying and so many people donating to help his family.

“The other thing we saw in him was that Bulldog mentality that came out. He kept believing and hoping and was trying to stick around for others and those he especially loved. He will be missed.”