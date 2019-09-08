Antonio Brown and Carr brothers lash out on social media while QB Derek Carr stays quiet

How the Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium is looking The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is progressing through July 2019. The Raiders are scheduled to make their Las Vegas debut in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is progressing through July 2019. The Raiders are scheduled to make their Las Vegas debut in 2020.

Antonio Brown’s odd departure from the Oakland Raiders without ever playing a game for the silver and black has left many wondering what went wrong.

As well as who’s to blame.

Solely, Brown?

Raiders coach John Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock?

How about quarterback Derek Carr?

Brown posted a somewhat cryptic message on social media Saturday afternoon that might’ve hinted he was not happy with the Raiders QB.

Or maybe the mercurial receiver was more so upset with Carr’s older brothers, David and Darren.

This much, however, is clear.

Nearly six months since Brown came to Fresno to attend a birthday party for one of Derek Carr’s sons at Bulldog Stadium, he’s now gotten into a feud on social media with members of the Carr family.

He unfollowed Derek Carr on Instagram on Thursday.

Then about three hours after the Raiders released him Saturday morning, Brown tweeted: “Bumper Carrs.”

Bumper Carrs — AB (@AB84) September 7, 2019

Earlier in the day and shortly after news broke that Brown was released and would become a free agent, David Carr, the former Fresno State star who’s an analyst for the NFL Network, posted a clown emoji and typed “Lies” when retweeting two statements that referenced comments from Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

David Carr also went on the NFL Network show “Good Morning Football” and said:

“It’s almost mind numbing because (the Raiders) have had his back from the very beginning. Gruden goes to bat for him with the helmet issue, missing practices. They’ve given him chance after chance after chance. And at this point, they have no choice. And this is from Derek. They have no choice but to move on. …

“There’s a relief, quite honestly. … Because quite honestly, there’s been better practices when (Brown is) not there.”

David Carr says his brother, Raiders QB Derek Carr, told him the Raiders "have no choice but to move on and prepare to play for the Broncos as if [Antonio Brown is] not going to be on the team."pic.twitter.com/eTUb7Ti5eC — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 7, 2019

But it was after Brown’s “Bumper Carrs” tweet that seemed to set off the elder Carr brothers.

“Good luck, hope you find what you are looking for,” Darren Carr tweeted at Brown.

David Carr then posted a photo of a Trojan horse, which is a symbol of secretly undermining a person. Or perhaps in this situation, the Raiders specifically.

And Darren Carr followed by replying with a photo of an evil-looking sheep.

Derek Carr, who spent much of the offseason raving about the Raiders’ acquisition of Brown in March, did not address Brown’s departure on social media Saturday and did not make himself available to the media, either.

Derek Carr’s lone social media interaction was posting a photo of the Raiders five captains for the 2019 season, which of course, does not include Brown.

In fact, Brown ended up signing with the New England Patriots a few hours after his release from the Raiders.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, with $10 million of it being guaranteed, his agent told ESPN.

Before the receiver’s contract was voided by his release from the Raiders, Brown had $29 million in guaranteed monies over a three-year deal with Oakland.

Among Brown’s final social media posts Saturday was a picture of him smiling with a Patriots jersey and hat on.

The post even got the attention of Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller, who commented: “Mastermind.”