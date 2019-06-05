Jose Ramirez will try to unify his WBC world title — but this time it’s not in Fresno

WBC junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez talks 2019 WBC junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez plans to fight three times in 2019, including a matchup with Terence Crawford. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WBC junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez plans to fight three times in 2019, including a matchup with Terence Crawford.

Jose Ramirez defended his WBC super lightweight world title twice in Fresno.

This time, he’s try to defend his title — and unify the lightweight belts — on an opponent’s home turf.

In Texas.

Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) will face WBO champion and Dallas native Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) in a scheduled 12-rounder on July 27 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be shown on DAZN, the subscription video streaming service.





The Avenal native lobbied for this fight for a while now.

“I told my manager, Rick Mirigian, that I wanted to fight Maurice Hooker,” he said. “I know this fight can take my career to the next level. I want to continue making statements at 140 pounds. I want to make it easier for people to decide who the best 140-pounder truly is.”

Hooker, listed at 5 feet, 11, inches, describes himself as a “dream killer” and believes the 5-foot-10 Ramirez “will be my next victim.”

The ideal of fighting Mirigian came after Ramirez won his last fight in February.

Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing came to an agreement recently and made it official late Wednesday.





“Ramirez does not care if this fight is on the moon,” Mirigian said. “Everything is bigger in Texas, including the knockout that Ramirez leaves Hooker.”





Ramirez retained his WBC title with a 12-round majority decision over Jose Zepeda at the Save Mart Center.





Hooker last fought in March when he defeated Mikkel LesPierre by unanimous decision.

Ramirez is no stranger in fighting in a foe’s home state. He captured the WBC world title when he defeated Amir Imam of Albany, N.Y., by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden Theater last March.

“I’m treating this fight the same as when I won the title in New York City,” Ramirez said. “He was the taller fighter, the bigger fighter. It’s not just about defending my title, but unifying the division as well.

“I’m ready to prove myself and show everyone what Jose Ramirez is all about.”