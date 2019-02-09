Just in time for boxing title defense, Fresno muralist adds champ Jose Ramirez to a wall

It’s not hard to find Omar “Super” Huerta’s murals around Fresno.

He’s been painting them for 26 years, including murals of celebrities Tom Flores, William Saroyan, Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, Selena and his latest, WBC super lightweight world boxing champion Jose Ramirez.





“He’s having his fight this weekend,” Huerta said. “I’ve been wanting to paint a mural of him for quite some time. Now that his fight is this weekend, I had to come out here and get a mural of him in hopes that he probably can see it ... and support him, of course.”

Ramirez will defend his world title against Jose Zepeda in a scheduled 12-rounder at the Save Mart Center on ESPN. The fights will begin at 1 p.m., with the main card starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The mural is located at 418 N. Blackstone Ave. On the right side of the wall is Flores, the former Raiders coach, and on the left is Ramirez in his pose to fans after his fight against Mike Reed in 2017.

Huerta, 40, started painting the Ramirez mural on Thursday and finished at 2 p.m. Friday. He said it was “a little challenging.”

He has big plans for another Ramirez mural: “Three times bigger than this. Three stories high would be the ideal number that I want. The other image is him posing and doing a boxing pose and I really like that picture and I’m sure I’m going to do it, but I have to find the right place.”

Huerta’ said his goal in doing murals in Fresno is “leaving a landmark” that everyone will enjoy. He said he’s done more than 250 murals and hopes to make Belmont Avenue into an art avenue because “it needs help.”

“I love art. I cover many different areas, but the more I do, the more I want to spread as much as I can. I can’t stop now.”