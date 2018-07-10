Boxer Jose Ramirez's new title fight scheduled and it'll still be held in Fresno

Fear not, boxing fans of the central San Joaquin Valley who waited patiently to watch Avenal native Jose Ramirez defend his world title in person for the first time.
Ramirez's first title defense as the WBC super lightweight world champion still will occur in Fresno.
Though his original title defense got canceled at the last minute after his opponent bowed out, Ramirez has a new match all scheduled.
Ramirez will face undefeated boxer Antonio Orozco on Sept. 14 at the Save Mart Center, The Bee learned through Top Rank.
Orozco, who is from Los Angeles, is 27-0 with 17 knockouts. He ranks No. 3 by WBC.
Ramirez (22-0 with 16 knockouts) was supposed to defense his title July 7 fight at the Save Mart Center. But the fight was called off prematurely after opponent Danny O'Connor pulled out because of severe dehydration leading into the bout.
That late cancellation left many Ramirez fans frustrated and wondering if they'd miss the chance to see the boxer's first title defense.
