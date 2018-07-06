Danny O'Connor drops out of title fight against champ Jose Ramirez

Saturday's fight billed as “Protecting Home” for WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez is off, after opponent Danny O'Connor dropped out of the fight Friday.
O'Connor (30-3, 1 KO) couldn't make weight because of dehydration at Friday's weigh-in at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
As of Friday afternoon, it was still unclear whether there would be a replacement.
Ramirez, an Avenal native, was set for his first world title defense at the Save Mart Center against O’Connor.
Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) realized his dreams of becoming of pro boxer and a world champion in March. He captured his first world title when he defeated Amir Imam by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden.
Earlier this week, Ramirez had said the fight against O'Connor was going to be "an honor" to go back for his first title defense as a world champion.
"It’s very exciting, but at the same time, there is a responsibility to push myself and train hard because I want to go out there and make sure to successfully protect home and what belongs to central California — the world title," he said.
What was different this time around was a new trainer in Ramirez’s corner. That would be Robert Garcia – a former IBF super featherweight champion.
For the past 3 ½ years, Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach was in Ramirez’s corner. Ramirez felt the time was right to move on from Roach and bring in Garcia.
Garcia has trained notable world champion boxers like Brandon Rios, Fernando Vargas, Nonito Donaire and his younger brother Mikey Garcia.
“What Jose does in the ring is very effective,” Garcia said. “Very aggressive and throws a lot of punches and digs into the body very well and that something he really knows how to do well.”
