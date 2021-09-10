Clovis writer defends her hometown over state demands for housing, school instruction

Centennial Plaza at Pollasky Street and Bullard Avenue in the new SoFi District, which is south of 5th Street in Old Town Clovis. Fresno Bee file

Last month I wrote about Clovis’ growth and why so many are flocking here — public safety, Clovis Unified schools, and a vibe commonly referred to as the “Clovis Way of Life.” Here in part two, I will outline the storm clouds on the horizon and what can be done to combat them.

Now, with a population more than 120,000 and as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, all eyes are on Clovis. Sacramento has targeted Clovis with housing mandates that seek to force the city into one-size-fits-all zoning ordinances. Thus far, city officials have been able to keep in compliance with those directives. That is not going to be easy to maintain going forward. Compliance will shift from merely providing zoning to ensuring and overseeing construction of low-income, subsidized housing projects.

Zoning debates inevitably devolve into worn-out claims of discrimination. Contrary to popular belief, Clovis is a city for all, not just well-to-do whites. According to the most recent census data, non-Hispanic whites are only about half of our population. And our housing options are not merely single-family, large-lot developments. Clovis has been innovating, including the Cottage Home Program that began in 2018 that allows certain homeowners to add a small additional unit to their property, providing more opportunities for renters.

New construction offers a variety of lot and home sizes to meet a wide range of needs and densities. There are several affordable housing projects in various stages with a specific aim toward helping low-income seniors, veterans, and working families who pass criminal background checks. Clovis is making a demonstrably good-faith effort to provide a range of housing while continuing to offer what is best overall for our community and current homeowners who, in many cases, have worked their entire life to be able to live in a safe, clean community with rising property values. Unfortunately, the demands and threats will continue to intensify despite these efforts.

Our award-winning school district also faces pressure from the state. According to PublicSchoolReview.com Clovis Unified is in the top 20% of public schools in the state with a graduation rate of 93%. Our successful district has a minority enrollment of 61%. Clovis as a town and school district has been a place where local control and personal choice are tightly held beliefs. Current areas of contention include universal COVID directives, curriculum like Critical Race Theory (also known as Culturally Responsive Teaching), and biological boys competing in girls’ sports.

But where does one turn when local control is in direct contradiction with a state mandate? I see three main options.

First, roll over in weak compliance and tell your constituents your hands are tied. Second, take your position to court. In fact, the Clovis City Council recently availed itself of this option over housing policy conflict with the state. The drawback is that the outcome is not guaranteed, and the state wields considerable legal power in its ability to bring rebellious jurisdictions into compliance. But cities also have the silver-lining of delaying onerous mandates while these cases wind through court.

Finally, a city can figure out a way around the threat of withholding funding as a blackmail-esque punishment for defiance of a state fiat. This would mean either calling Sacramento’s bluff or finding replacement dollars for the state monies sacrificed to maintain a mandate-defying policy.

Sacramento did not like it when the Trump administration tried to direct its policies from the federal level. But it has no qualms with forcing its agenda on “wayward” cities. Thriving cities with expanding populations, like Clovis, can be brought to their knees if they stop pursuing the policies that built them and cave to the pressures and funding threats from above.

Whether it is the city of Clovis or the Clovis Unified School District, success has certainly seemed to breed contempt. Now is the time to have a laser-like focus on local politics. We must encourage Clovis’ elected officials to stand strong and assure them they will have our support if they fight these battles.

This will be remembered as the moment when Clovis leadership emptied the toolbox to preserve the “Clovis Way of Life,” or else Sacramento steamrolled that way of life into oblivion.