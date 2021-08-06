Clovis conservative explains why her hometown is special — and politics is not the reason

Big Hat Days on Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis was held on Saturday, June 12. This year’s event was pushed back from April after last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fresno Bee file

The Fresno Bee’s increased commitment to cover Clovis, including asking me for a monthly opinion column, is proof that my city is worth talking about. I am embarking here on a two-part series on why Clovis is so special and how to keep it that way.

The fact that Clovis is growing is indisputable. Houses and apartments are going in everywhere, new schools have opened in recent years, and more are planned. Our downtown has seen robust development creating a beautiful juxtaposition of the heritage of Old Town and the excitement of the new SoFi (South of Fifth) District. All it takes is one walk down Pollasky and you can see young people with tattoos and skinny jeans enjoying life right next to 60-year-olds in boots and cowboy hats. All that and you can still get good deals on antiques!

By-the-numbers Clovis has grown to more than 120,000 people. That means nearly 25% growth since the 2010 census. In a 2018 report the California Department of Finance ranked Clovis as the 10th-fastest-growing city in California. And our growth rate has not slowed. Clovis is booming and, as Mayor Jose Flores stated in a recent article about our growth, it is because we are a destination — especially for families. Those who live here understand, but outsiders might be scratching their heads trying to figure out why.

The truth is growth is inevitable. Once a community trades out hitching posts for parking stalls, the proverbial train has left the station. It is also one of the most effective engines for economic prosperity for any municipality as it increases a variety of tax receipts. Clovis has seen her growth well-managed and has been allowed to maintain that “Clovis way of life” with conservative governance while staying under the radar of social justice warriors as she grew.

But why are so many people choosing to make Clovis their home? First and foremost is public safety. Residents are quick to let you know that one of their favorite things about Clovis is the responsive police department. The website NeighborhoodScout.com collects data from cities across the country to assist people looking for the neighborhood that best suits their needs. It reports crime rates (as figured by the number of crimes per 1,000 residents from 2019) for violent and property crimes in Clovis are lower than the state’s rates. In fact, the violent crime rate is nearly half what it is statewide. For comparison’s sake, Fresno’s crime rates for both violent and property crimes are above the state’s rates. (I should note that Fresno is a much larger city, with a population of half a million).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another significant factor in people flocking to Clovis is our public schools. I covered the high quality and performance of Clovis Unified schools in my column published July 18. Between safe neighborhoods and excellent schools that prepare their kids for successful futures, Clovis is a parent’s dream come true.

However, there is another element to Clovis you cannot quantify on paper. Clovis has a feeling, a vibe, a sense of community that makes you believe the American dream of freedom and prosperity is still alive. The secret of Clovis is that we have successfully rejected division, even though we have plenty of diversity. We do not have to agree on everything to agree we all want to maintain the “Clovis way of life.” You do not find criticism of differences and shaming here. You find a community where each person is treated with respect and value. If you happen to overhear two Clovis residents complaining, they are probably talking about their latest experience west of Willow.

Clovis is a destination because it is where dreams come to thrive, and freedom is alive and well in a welcoming community. Our safe neighborhoods and excellent schools will continue to attract more and more people. In part two next month, I will let you know what I think is needed to see that we do not screw it up.