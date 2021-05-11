Extensive Fresno community involvement makes Farbers worthy of school-naming effort

Francine and Murray Farber of Fresno watch as seventh graders from Tehipite Middle School are recognized as being on track to become Steve’s Scholars during a luncheon at the school in 2015. File photo THE FRESNO BEE

Francine and Murray Farber believe that students at Fresno Unified are worth $1 million.

Recently The Bee noted their names are being considered for the Fresno Unified School District’s new alternative campus, but failed to capture the depth of their contributions. Yes, as noted, the Farbers award scholarships as a memorial to their son, Steve. But The Bee omitted the extent: 105 scholarships so far, plus 36 more to be awarded this month, funded from a $1 million family gift to the district, invested for perpetuity with the Central Valley Community Foundation. The scholarships reward students who are promoted from Tehipite Middle School, then graduate from a Fresno Unified high school, meeting criteria for grades, attendance, community service and coursework.

And there’s more: the Farbers are involved directly with students, organizing activities for those from an area of all-too-frequent generational poverty to provide the opportunity to be exposed to exciting cultural activities. Working with the Pessano family, they have accompanied students to performances at Second Company Players and Roger Rocka, the first professional theater experiences for most of these children.

The Farbers sponsor an annual production of “Our Founding Fathers and Mothers,” a social studies drama written by Laurie Pessano, which has professional acting, sets and costumes. To date, it has been seen by 25,000 fifth-graders. Previously the Farbers had sponsored a summer arts camp for elementary school students. The children rewrote fairy tales, designed sets and costumes and served as the cast for a culminating performance at camp’s end.

Through lunches and speakers, trips to museums and colleges, school and sports events to open students to wider opportunities and with links to Fresno State and Fresno City College, the Farbers have truly motivated students.

As a memorial to their son Michael, they developed Mike’s Books, children’s libraries in two Housing Authority sites. They encourage children not just to take out books, but to keep them and share with siblings and friends. The Farbers visit the libraries to deliver books and celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and other events. Mike’s Bikes at Tehipite is a motivator for excellent attendance: in collaboration with Rubber Soul Bicycles the Farbers award two colorful cruisers annually to students whose attendance rate is at least 95%.

The Farbers have served on numerous community committees during almost two decades since they landed in Fresno. Most notable was Francine’s leadership in collaboration with the Fresno County Office of Education to gain greater access to quality early childhood education. Her efforts resulted in funding a seven-year thrust to level the playing field for Fresno County 4-year-olds who might otherwise start kindergarten without social, emotional and academic backgrounds to ensure their success in public school.

Together this couple has received the Fresno Art Council’s Horizon Award and the Central Valley Community Foundation Lifetime Service Award. Murray is on the community advisory board for PBS and served for six years as president of the Jewish Federation of the Central Valley. Francine is a two-term member and secretary of the Fresno County Behavioral Health Board and a 10-year board member of Reading and Beyond, a local nonprofit that supports inner-city families from the cradle to employment. She also served for six years on the school district’s Measure K and Q bonds oversight committee, served as co-chair of the Citizens Oversight Committee for Fresno’s General Plan, and as a member of the selection committee for the city’s first Independent Police Auditor.

Losing both of their sons so young was an unbelievable tragedy for the Farbers. They transformed their terrible loss into positive action. Their concern for the community as remarkably dedicated citizens should be recognized now.