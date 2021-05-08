Who should be chosen for the name of Fresno Unified’s newest school? The choice is clear

A grassroots effort from Fresno’s Armenian community is pushing for Fresno Unified’s new campus to be named after H. Roger Tatarian — a renowned journalist, professor, author, and Fresno native. Fresno State file photo

The Fresno Unified School District is planning to build a new campus to house its three alternative education schools and various district departments.

But who to name the campus after? That question was put to the community, which had until Friday to submit ideas.

Naming the campus after H. Roger Tatarian is the best choice. Tatarian was a Fresno native who went on to become the head of United Press International, the wire service that covered news events around the world. Upon retiring after a 34-year career that took him to bureaus across the globe and to UPI’s headquarters in New York, Tatarian returned to Fresno.

Opinion

He then began a second career, that as journalism instructor at Fresno State, a job he held for 15 years.

Widely recognized and honored as a leader in American journalism in his day, Tatarian came from humble roots: His father owned a shoe shop on Kern Street. Notably, the new campus is to be constructed at 10th Street and Ventura Avenue, not far from where Tatarian lived in what was then an Armenian section of town.

Fresno Unified does not yet have a school named after an Armenian native son or daughter. So choosing Tatarian would fulfill that significant omission.

Tatarian’s impact

A review of Tatarian’s life reveals key descriptions: Brilliant. Competitive. Gentle. Humble. Inspiring.

“Roger’s distinguished career took him to capitals around the globe,” Robert J. Weil, then publisher of The Bee, said when Tatarian died in 1995 at the age of 78. “But his greatest satisfaction came from applying his talents as a journalist and teacher right here in Fresno. His unique sense of integrity, compassion and humor touched all who were privileged to know him.”

His impact at Fresno State was reflected in the many students who went on to land jobs at major newspapers. He was chosen in 1981 as the university’s outstanding professor, and three years later as Fresno State’s outstanding alumnus.

The university created an endowed chair named in his honor, later named a plaza after him, and in 2004 started a springtime symposium that featured top journalists who shared their insights into the news events of the day.

Couple considered

Also being considered for the school’s name are Murray and Francine Farber, Fresno residents since 2003 who have been devoted supporters of Fresno Unified programs.

Murray Farber is a former newspaper editor, and his wife was a school psychologist and administrator. They offer up to $2,000 in scholarships to Tehipite Middle School students who go on to college. They also raffle off bikes for Tehipite students.

Francine and Murray Farber of Fresno watch as seventh graders from Tehipite Middle School are recognized as being on track to become Steve’s Scholars during a luncheon at the school in 2015. File photo THE FRESNO BEE

To encourage reading, they created Mike’s Books, a program named in honor of their son who died at age 35 of a rare cancer. Their other son, Steven, died of a heart attack at age 42.

The Farbers have also sponsored a play at Roosevelt High School about the Revolutionary War that all fifth-graders view; about 25,000 gave watched it.

The Farbers are frequent contributors to The Bee’s letters to the editor and Valley Voices sections, and truly epitomize the community spirit all Fresnans should aspire to achieve.

Global reach

By virtue of leading a worldwide news organization, Tatarian had a direct impact on the information that millions of people received every day. Once he returned to Fresno, he focused his energies toward equipping Fresno State students to succeed in journalism and life beyond the university.

In many ways, Tatarian put Fresno on the map. The Fresno Unified trustees would do well to name the new campus after him.