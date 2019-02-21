Fresno is chockful of talented musicians, and chances to hear them perform

There is always something fascinating to see on my walks throughout downtown Fresno. Take the time I walked down Fulton Street and saw a young lady setting up a speaker and microphone. Thinking it was some sort of political speech, I stayed. I was totally wrong. Once her microphone was set up, she began to sing. With music and some lyrics in the background, she took on some very lovely high notes. Of course, if her sound equipment was better, the performance would have been better. I gave her an “A” for effort. It takes courage for someone to set up and sing like that.
Continuing my walk, I began thinking about other local residents I’ve watched perform through various outlets. One is the Fresno Community Chorus Master Chorale. Years ago when I was introduced to the chorus, I was impressed. This group of resident musicians from various backgrounds come together and make beautiful music. In fact, the chorus is a Fresno area staple. Its first concert occurred in 1956. In the three or four concerts I’ve attended, the chorus has truly impressed me. Don’t let the fact that many members have day jobs fool you — the chorus provides a top-notch performance.
They have also performed in some impressive places. Imagine members of a community group from Fresno performing and touring in China, England, Greece, Italy, Prague, Spain and Vienna. But you don’t have to go that far to see them in action. On April 28, the chorus will perform a rendition of J.S. Bach’s “St. John Passion.” The concert will take place at the impressive Shaghoian Concert Hall.
Typically, for Valentine’s Day, my wife and I like to stay in and indulge ourselves in a seafood meal. This year, having been bit by the “music bug,” we decided to attend “An Evening of Romance” put on by the California Opera Association. We had never been, and a recent letter to the editor to The Bee praising Artistic Director Edna Garabedian sealed the deal.
My wife and I dressed up and we were off. To our surprise, the evening began with several opera performances by local residents, who (like members of the Community Chorus) have other careers and sang because they love opera. Two of them were local physicians. Each exceeded our expectations. During the dinner portion of the evening, music was played by members of a local 19-piece band. Again, members from our community.
Talking to Ms. Garabedian that evening, I could tell the passion she has for opera and helping those who want to succeed in it. Her group wants to assist international young artists to become self-sufficient musically and dramatically in various aspects of opera. On March 9-10, the opera is partnering with the California Arts Academy to put on a program called “La Traviata” at the Tower Theater. We’ll make it a date night and attend.
I’d be remiss if I don’t mention the performances I have watched of the Association of the United States Army Military Concert Band, The Sounds of Freedom. This group has performed at many community places, as well as out-of-town venues. The musicians are highly skilled, nonpaid volunteers who donate their time and dedicate their talent to provide a wonderful musical experience for their audience. The band’s youngest member is 14 and the oldest member is 92. If you hear about their various performances around town, check them out.
As a child my grandmother would always sing to us. At the time, I didn’t think much of it. Looking back, maybe those songs are what created the love I have for music. It seems like everyday I find myself listening to artists on YouTube. The great thing about living in Fresno is our listening pleasure isn’t limited to the worldwide web. When the music bug bites me again, I’ll be on the lookout for local performances. I’m sure I’ll find several to listen to.
Sevag Tateosian is host and producer of Central Valley Ledger on 90.7 FM KFSR Fresno and CMAC Comcast 93 and Att 99.
