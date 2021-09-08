Governor of Clovis? If it were only that simple for GOP recall hopeful Larry Elder

The leading Republican hopeful to replace Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election paid us a visit Tuesday.

So I went to a gas station at the corner of Willow and Nees avenues in order to hear Larry Elder make his case to be the governor of California.

Instead, I heard a man who sounded like he was campaigning for the governorship of Clovis.

“I want to say hello to Clovis,” Elder began, after thanking a warm-up act that included Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld. “Clovis, say hello to the black face of white supremacy.”

The assembled crowd of roughly 250 people, many of whom wore “Vote Elder” T-shirts, carried “Recall Newsom” signs and twice broke into “Larry! Larry!” chants, cheered.

Opinion

I’m fairly certain they were cheering Elder — and not white supremacy. But who can honestly say?

The talk-radio host and political newbie then launched into a well-honed stump speech from a litany of conservative talking points. A couple hours earlier, Elder gave the same speech in Los Angeles. A couple hours later, he’d give it a third time near Monterey. Then wake up and do the whole thing over.

In brief: Californians pay too much in taxes, including on gas. (Which explains the surroundings.) People and businesses are leaving the state because it costs too much to live and operate here. Violent crime is up because Defund the Police has resulted in passive policing. And the government response to COVID-19, including mask and vaccine mandates, was and remains overblown.

“I’m going to repeal those things before I have my first cup of coffee,” Elder said.

Just what California voters want to hear: a governor who wants to make the state more like Texas and Florida.

To his supporters in Clovis (as well as Fresnans who made the journey across Willow), Elder’s comments went over like red meat tossed to hungry lions. Nothing gets local Republicans more fired up than the Democrats’ “stranglehold” (Elder’s word) over Sacramento.

Newsom is merely the latest liberal boogeyman, albeit a more arrogant and well-coiffed version — one they have the opportunity to boot from the governor’s mansion thanks to the state’s screwy recall election system.

California Republicans face uphill math problem

If Clovis and its 73,043 registered voters (44% of whom align with the GOP) were the only ones allowed to submit ballots, Elder would be a shoo-in. But California is a very large state. Of the 22 million people registered as of July 16, just 24% are Republicans.

For Elder and fellow GOP hopefuls Kevin Faulconer and John Cox, it becomes a simple math problem. Unless every No Party Preference voter (23% of the statewide electorate) is disgruntled with Newsom’s job performance and droves of Democrats (46%) can’t be bothered, there’s no way to reach that 50% majority tripwire on ballot Question No. 1.

And if the statistically unlikely does occur, well, the Democrats deserve every bit of what comes next since they were too smug to place any credible, qualified names under ballot Question No. 2.

Republican candidate for California governor Larry Elder, center, greets supporters before giving a speech at the Shell gas station on Willow and Nees avenues in Clovis on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Much to their chagrin, no California Republican has been elected to statewide office since 2006. Meanwhile, Democrats have held both the state’s U.S. Senate seats since 1992, occupy 42 of 53 seats in the House of Representatives and enjoy supermajorities in both halves of the state Legislature.

Even former GOP strongholds like Fresno (both the city and county) turned blue.

None of this took place by happenstance. It occurred because Republicans chose to embrace candidates and ideologies that align with a small fraction of the state’s voters. Rather than a big tent, they’ve chosen a bivy sack.

Which helps explain why the leading GOP candidate in the recall is a political ally and avowed supporter of Donald Trump. The same former president who received 34% of the statewide vote in 2020 and 32% in 2016.

Elder’s half-baked idea on housing shortage

Little wonder Newsom, in the fight to save his job, continually invokes Trump’s name. Sparing him from having to run on his own spotty track record.

During Elder’s stump speech I listened carefully for any sign he comprehends California’s election math. That he understands his only path to becoming governor is by attracting voters from the other side of the political aisle by proposing innovative solutions for the state’s biggest issues.

Unfortunately, the idea Elder proposed to combat the housing crunch — build on federally owned property — sounded like something a radio talk-show host would come up with. It’s a half-baked thought for any number of reasons, not the least of which are increased sprawl and the fact that much of the federal land in California sits within the urban-wildland interface.

You know, the same parts of the state currently burning in record numbers.

Back to the drawing board, Larry.

Needless to say, Elder’s local supporters lapped up everything he was selling. They chanted his name, stood in line for pictures and greeted him like a conquering hero. As if the answers to their political prayers had materialized before their long-suffering eyes.

Problem is, Elder isn’t running for governor of Clovis. The rest of the state gets a say, too.

Republican candidate for California governor Larry Elder speaks during an appearance at the Shell gas station on Willow and Nees avenues in Clovis on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com