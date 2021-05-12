‘It felt so great walking through that turnstile.’ Fresno Grizzlies’ return a big hit

Fresno Grizzlies home openers are old hat to Alex and Sherree Flores, season-ticket holders since the minor-league baseball club’s inception in 1998.

Yet there was nothing ho-hum about Tuesday evening, the Grizzlies’ first Chukchansi Park appearance after a 617-day absence caused by the pandemic. The couple’s smiles could be seen through their masks — even before Fresno thrashed the Visalia Rawhide 9-2.

“It felt so great walking through that turnstile,” said Alex Flores, wearing an old-school Grizzlies cap in the club’s original colors (purple and black) and logo (a bear hurling a pitch).

“Definitely beats watching games on TV,” added Sherree Flores, dressed in black and red Grizzlies cap and red T-shirt, both with the current logo.

Following the longest and most tumultuous offseason in club history, there was something comforting about hearing the sounds of baseball return to downtown Fresno. Close your eyes and you might’ve gotten the mistaken impression things were back to normal.

Opinion

Of course, they aren’t — at least not completely.

Grizzlies home openers typically attract sellout crowds. Tuesday was officially a sellout too, but only because stadium capacity was limited to 33% (about 3,400 seats) due to health regulations. Fans were spread out in 2-, 4- and 6-person seating pods and encouraged to maintain social distancing. Masks were required, though a decent number let theirs slip — even not when stuffing their faces with hot dogs and tacos.

BALLGAME!! The Grizzlies are 1-0 at home! pic.twitter.com/38VgIpcGNy — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 12, 2021

There were more subtle differences as well. No ceremonial first pitch was thrown because only baseball personnel (players, coaches and umpires) are allowed on the field per Major League Baseball protocols. This also applies to bat boys (there aren’t any) and beloved mascot Parker, who must perform his antics atop dugouts and in the stands.

In addition, no cash is accepted at concession stands or the team score, just debit and credit cards. And through at least the month of May, all ticket sales are online. Don’t bother trying to line up at one of the box office windows on H Street. They’re all closed.

“We had a full year to look at how to operate this thing as safely as possible, and there’s an easy road map from the state for us to follow,” Grizzlies President Derek Franks said.

“The stadium has to be a place for everybody. We’re going to make it a great experience, and we’re committed to doing that safely. We want everyone to feel comfortable and have a good time, and I think we can do that with restrictions.”

Happy to be back at the ballpark

From fans to stadium ushers to concession workers, everyone seemed happy to be back at the ballpark.

Ralph Rodriguez has been an usher since Chukchansi Park opened in May 2002. Two hours before first pitch, the 85-year-old retired postman could be seen wiping down seats in his section — section 601 — with disinfectant.

“What I missed most was just being out here,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve made many friends over the years.”

Same goes for James Quinto, who can usually be found on the main concourse grilling bratwurst, hot links, Polish and Italian sausages, foot-long hot dogs at Smokie’s Sausage Shack. Plus, of course, peppers and onions to go with them.

“It feels so good to be here,” said Quinto, aka Smokie. “I really missed the customers, the people, just being outside, cooking and being in this atmosphere.”

Tuesday also served as a first look at the Grizzlies as a Low-A affiliate in the Colorado Rockies’ farm system following 23 seasons as a Triple-A club. Besides a more youthful roster (the average age of a Low-A player is 22 compared to 28 in Triple-A), the most glaring difference was the absence of red pants. The Grizzlies wore white ones instead, mercifully.

“We used to talk about going down to Visalia to check out that kind of baseball, and here it is right here,” Alex Flores said from his third-row seat behind home plate.

If A’s move, Grizzlies could benefit

Prior to MLB’s offseason reorganization of the minor leagues, Grizzlies ownership and the city of Fresno hashed out a new 10-year stadium lease that included a reduction in annual rent (from $500,000 to $100,000) and reworked revenue-sharing agreements covering naming rights and revenues.

In a separate agreement, believed to be the first of its kind in the industry, city officials received a signed letter from MLB giving its assurance there will be affiliated baseball at Chukchansi Park through at least the 2030 season.

The letter signed by Deputy Commissioner Daniel Halem also states MLB would “encourage all MLB clubs to consider selecting” Fresno as a Triple-A or Double-A affiliate home in the event one becomes available.

One just might. Earlier Tuesday, news broke that the Oakland Athletics have received MLB’s blessing to explore relocation — with Las Vegas as the oddsmakers’ initial favorite. (Of course, it could also be a negotiating ploy.)

Las Vegas is currently home to the A’s Triple-A club, which would certainly be relocated if and when MLB joins the NFL and NHL in southern Nevada.

Meaning the Grizzlies may not be a Low-A squad forever. More to gab about this summer while sipping beer and watching baseball in downtown Fresno.