Fresno reaches deal with Grizzlies, MLB to keep minor-league baseball. Here are the details

Negotiations between MLB and the city of Fresno to keep the Fresno Grizzlies in affiliated baseball have gone into extra innings, but a resolution is at hand.

During its Thursday meeting, the Fresno City Council will vote on new contracts with Grizzlies ownership and MLB designed to keep minor-league baseball in downtown Fresno for at least the next decade.

Details of the new agreement, including a reduction in rent for the team’s use of city-owned Chukchansi Park, will be discussed by Mayor Lee Brand and Council President Miguel Arias in a 4 p.m. Wednesday video press conference.

But why wait till then to get the scoop?

As previously reported, the Grizzlies will lose their Triple-A status and become a Low Class-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Since their inception, the Grizzlies have been the top farm club of the San Francisco Giants (1998-2014), Houston Astros (2015-18) and Washington Nationals (2019-20). All three won World Series championships, three in the Giants’ case, during their time in Fresno.

On Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball moved forward with its long-anticipated plans to restructure the minor leagues by sending official invitations to 119 minor-league clubs. Fresno is the 120th and final domino.

The city and Grizzlies owners Fresno Sports and Events LLC needed to rework their contract since the current arrangement stipulates Triple-A baseball. Before doing so, city officials conducted an audit of the team’s finances.

The new deal, which reflects an expected drop in revenues, will no doubt please those who enjoy the relatively inexpensive entertainment option that minor-league baseball provides while angering anyone who believes the city should not be subsidizing professional sports.

But, really, what was the other option? To let a much-loved, publicly owned facility like Chukchansi Park sit empty and become an eyesore?

That doesn’t work, either.

The city’s new deal with the Grizzlies calls for a reduction in annual stadium rent from $500,000 to $100,000, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. (That may sound like a lot — and it is — but consider many Low A franchises pay next to nothing. Of course, those cities aren’t trying to pay off a facility with some $30 million in remaining bond debt.)

Besides the rent break, the city would cover the first $300,000 worth of utilities, with the Grizzlies responsible for any amount above that. Under the old deal, the Grizzlies paid for all utilities.

Concessions for the city

The city is getting some concessions as well. The new contract calls for Fresno and the Grizzlies to enter into a revenue-sharing agreement, with the city receiving 12.5% of every dollar the team takes in. The percentage increases if revenues exceed $500,000.

In addition, the Grizzlies would no longer collect all the money from stadium naming rights. Instead, the club only gets to keep the first $650,000, with the city sharing in any remaining revenues.

This is important because the current naming-rights deal with Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, currently about $1 million per year, expires following the 2021 baseball season.

Last I heard, two points still needed to be worked out. Under the current deal, the Grizzlies control the stadium’s use on non-baseball days. The city wants to wrestle away that control, or at least assume more of it, in part to make the facility cheaper for other organizations wishing to hold events there.

As an example, the Grizzlies charged Fresno FC $50,000 per day to use the stadium for home soccer matches.

The final, still-unsettled point is a 15-year arrangement between Fresno and MLB that would extend beyond the expected 10-year deal between the city and Fresno Sports and Events LLC, sources said.

As a Low A team, the Grizzlies will be part of the California League, and play teams from Visalia, Modesto, Stockton, San Jose and three Southern California communities.

Bottom line: Minor-league baseball in downtown Fresno isn’t going away anytime soon.