Soccer
Fresno FC goalkeeper C.J. Cochran made big saves in a win. What the win means to him
Fresno FC wins fourth straight with a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United
Fresno FC goalkeeper C.J. Cochran usually doesn’t have to work much because of the strong Foxes’ defense this season.
Saturday night he did a little more making seven saves and Mickey Daly’s header in the 48th minute gave the Foxes a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United in an USL Championship match at Chukchansi Park.
The win gives Fresno FC (9-2-7, 34 points) its fourth straight win and moves them into second place in the Western Conference behind Phoenix Rising.
“It means a lot to me, obviously four wins is huge but the way we did it,” Cochran said. “We scored and then we conceded a goal not too long after which is something we’ve done this year and we try to get away from it. We responded well in the second half and had a flurry of chances and their keeper made some good saves, and Mikey scored a goal and that’s they way it goes sometimes.”
Fresno FC will try to make it five straights wins on July 20 when it hosts Portland Timbers 2 at 7:30 p.m.
