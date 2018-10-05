Nunes buried evidence on Russian meddling to protect Trump. I know because I’m on the committee

In this March 20, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare., center, flanked by the committee’s ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., listens on Capitol Hill in Washington during the committee’s hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. J. Scott Applewhite AP