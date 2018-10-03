Nunes fundraiser to feature Fox News contributor, former congressman Jason Chaffetz

Jason Chaffetz, the Republican former chair of the House Oversight Committee and current Fox News pundit, will appear at a Devin Nunes fundraiser in Visalia on Tuesday.
According to an event flier, the minimum cost to see the former Utah congressman will be $250 per couple. A VIP package, featuring a photo opportunity, will cost $2,700 per couple – the typical going rate at most Nunes appearances, given that it is the maximum individual campaign contribution.
As with previous Nunes events, guests must RSVP before learning the exact location. The flier notes it will be sent to attendees via text message and email a few days prior to the fundraiser.
The VIP reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the general event starting at 6 p.m.
Anyone looking to attend the event is asked to contact Morgan at 559-739-8903 or morgan@devinnunes.com.
