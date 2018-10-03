Jason Chaffetz, the Republican former chair of the House Oversight Committee and current Fox News pundit, will appear at a Devin Nunes fundraiser in Visalia on Tuesday. He’s seen presiding over a 2016 House committee hearing.
Jason Chaffetz, the Republican former chair of the House Oversight Committee and current Fox News pundit, will appear at a Devin Nunes fundraiser in Visalia on Tuesday. He’s seen presiding over a 2016 House committee hearing. Jeff Malet TNS file
Jason Chaffetz, the Republican former chair of the House Oversight Committee and current Fox News pundit, will appear at a Devin Nunes fundraiser in Visalia on Tuesday. He’s seen presiding over a 2016 House committee hearing. Jeff Malet TNS file
Political Notebook

Political Notebook

Breaking news, insight on the Valley's political movers and shakers

Political Notebook

Nunes fundraiser to feature Fox News contributor, former congressman Jason Chaffetz

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

October 03, 2018 11:04 AM

Jason Chaffetz, the Republican former chair of the House Oversight Committee and current Fox News pundit, will appear at a Devin Nunes fundraiser in Visalia on Tuesday.

According to an event flier, the minimum cost to see the former Utah congressman will be $250 per couple. A VIP package, featuring a photo opportunity, will cost $2,700 per couple – the typical going rate at most Nunes appearances, given that it is the maximum individual campaign contribution.

Devin Chaffetz flier
An event flier for an Oct. 9 fundraiser for Rep. Devin Nunes featuring former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz.

As with previous Nunes events, guests must RSVP before learning the exact location. The flier notes it will be sent to attendees via text message and email a few days prior to the fundraiser.

The VIP reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the general event starting at 6 p.m.

Anyone looking to attend the event is asked to contact Morgan at 559-739-8903 or morgan@devinnunes.com.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

A woman who identified herself as a retired school teacher asked U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) what his "line in the sand" was in regard to President Trump's growing list of controversies. The town hall meeting near Salt Lake City, Utah on Thu

By

  Comments  