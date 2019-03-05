Whose traditional values: Letters to the editor, March 5, 2019

Differing in traditional values
Change is always difficult for those in power. Traditionally they lash out at their perceived enemies as extremists, as Mr. Bredefeld has done in his recent Sunday op-ed (Feb. 10). I’m not sure what he means by traditional or Christian values, but he evidently believes the “extremists” do not have them.
They do, but admittedly they are different values than his: overturning racist and sexist laws and practices developed by old, white men of power; equal opportunity and access for all; treating our most vulnerable with dignity; creating a balance between wealth and the necessity of caring for all members of our society as other countries have so successfully done.
The greatest growth in our nation occurred in the years after World War ll when taxes on the rich were the highest they have ever been. Perhaps that is the tradition we should look back to. I certainly do agree that silence is not an option.
Kay Tolladay Pitts, Fresno
Fondly recalling Holland Locker
Superintendents, principals, v.p.’s (vice principals) and teachers come and go and you may or may not remember them. Holland Locker was not one of those. He is the one whom hundreds, if not thousands, of FUSD employees and students will always remember. Holland was FUSD. His passing has left an enormous void, not just for FUSD, but for Fresno as well.
Holland had time for everyone, no matter of your position. To him, it was the relationship with each individual that mattered. In this day and age of texting and e-mailing, Holland was one of the few who still put pen to paper to send personal notes. Not only was the relationship with his colleagues important to him, but so were the relationship with students. To Holland that was the No. 1 goal: to connect with our students.
It didn’t matter if you ran into him in the hallway or out and about in the neighborhood, you were always greeted by that Holland Locker smile, the grin that kept on giving. He was always interested in you and your world, the spotlight was never on him.
Thank you Holland for all you have done. You will forever be remembered and missed.
Carolyn Hodge, Fresno
Carbon tax will be a money pit
Ms. DeZubria rejects Cal Thomas’ “Climate Change Cult”? “Cult” is “a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing;” think religion. Carbon tax climate “facts” are founded on models and probability, a religion; science is demonstrable and repeatable fact.
Our 5.5 quadrillion-ton atmosphere contains 380 million CO2 non-dominant molecules, yet increases green for food; carbon tax decreases only your ‘green’ wealth. Expect this:
▪ Coal, natural gas, and gasoline price increases; otherwise, high price, inefficient, wind power, solar power, electric vehicles cannot compete.
▪ Untaxed wind/solar industries will survive on special funding.
▪ Return of tax to people will be zero.
▪ Your green shrinks; government debt grows; no government program is cost-free.
▪ Fossil fuel workers transition poorly while solar/wind jobs pay no promised livable wage.
▪ Additional taxes rise to sustain failing tax program debt.
Carbon tax is another “Brooklyn Bridge sale” and its tax myth returns you to a primitive lifestyle only recently overcome. Wind and solar sustaining our fossil fuel lifestyle is fantasy. Preserve your money; next time vote these lunatics out for the thieves they are. If Ms. Cortez says we “have 12 years before doom,” spaceships are a better investment.
Gary Smith, Lemoore
