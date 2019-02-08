Garry Bredefeld: Silence no option when it comes to protecting American values

Raging Grannies members, from left, Gail Gaston, 62, of Fresno, Amy Wolk, 51, of El Segundo, Pat Wolk, 83, of Fresno and Kay Pitts, 82, of Fresno, join counter-protesters at a rally at the Planned Parenthood on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Fresno. Pro-life advocates throughout the country protested outside of Planned Parenthood Clinics as part of a crusade to deny all federal funding to organizations that provide essential health services, including abortions, to millions of people. SILVIA FLORES Fresno Bee file