Fresno chief fired officer with Proud Boys history. Good. Now, onto police reforms

Last month, responding to breaking news about a Fresno police officer having been a member of a white supremacist group, Mayor Jerry Dyer said: “I will not tolerate any city of Fresno employee belonging to organizations that promote views of supremacy, racism or criminal conduct. This matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken to address any misconduct.”

On Friday, officer Rick Fitzgerald was fired from the Fresno Police Department.

That was both a good thing and necessary step, as the department works to restore trust with the community.

Opinion

It was Fitzgerald’s ties to the Proud Boys, a nationwide group formed several years ago to promote the white culture in America and the West, that sparked controversy and led to him being placed on leave.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said he would begin an investigation, and like Dyer, stressed there was no place for extremists in the ranks of the department.

On Friday the chief announced Fitzgerald’s firing and added that his department was assisted by the FBI and other agencies to determine that there were no other members of the Proud Boys or any other hate group working as Fresno police officers.

“That is a standard we must maintain, and we will take proactive measures to do that,” he told Bee staff writer Brianna Calix.

Proud Boy outed

Fitzgerald was filmed March 14 off duty at a protest in the Tower District over the proposed sale of the Tower Theatre to a local church.

In response to those who opposed the church, counter protests developed in support of the sale, and included Proud Boys and other known local far-right people who expressed white supremacist views online.

Fitzgerald was shown in a video taken by Eddie Block, a Madera man who is a former Proud Boy. Block’s home was raided by the FBI in late January in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing supporters of then-President Trump.

After Block posted his video, Fitzgerald was named on Twitter by users. They said Fitzgerald was the same man who wore Proud Boys clothing at a demonstration in Sacramento last November held to protest President Biden’s election.

Police reforms needed

Balderrama and Dyer are to be commended for quick action on the Fitzgerald case. They are absolutely right in saying there is no place for membership to extremist groups within the ranks. How can Fresnans trust their police officers to be fair if those who are sworn to serve the whole city are, in their private life, members of groups that espouse hate toward races, cultures, genders or religious groups?

Fresno is a diverse city with many races and ethnic communities holding a variety of traditions and beliefs. Police officers, most often summoned to face problems and even dangers, must be neutral and fair in their dealings.

Lest one think Fitzgerald’s free-speech rights are being trampled, the U.S. Supreme Court has limited free-speech rights for public employees such as police.

While Fresnans have to take Balderrama at his word that no other Proud Boy members are to be found among the hundreds of officers, one wonders how Fitzgerald escaped notice as long as he did.

Going forward, the next steps for Balderrama and Mayor Dyer are to follow through on recommendations made last year by a special commission on police reform. Among the 73 proposals were to form a citizens board with oversight of the department, and update use-of-force policies.

Getting rid of Fitzgerald was a right step toward improving community trust. Bringing about the needed reforms would be even better.