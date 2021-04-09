Fresno police officer who was former Proud Boy ousted

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Friday that the Fresno police officer who formerly was a Proud Boy has been fired.

“After discussions with Chief Balderrama regarding the ongoing internal investigation of Office Rick Fitzgerald, who is accused of participating with the Proud Boys extremist group, it is clear to me that there were egregious violations of department policy,” Dyer said in an emailed statement. “I am pleased that Officer Fitzgerald will no longer be serving as a police officer with the city of Fresno.

“As mayor, I want to reiterate to the community that I will not tolerate any form of racism displayed by city of Fresno employees,” he said.

Fitzgerald was placed on paid administrative leave last month, and Chief Paco Balderrama launched an internal affairs investigation after Fitzgerald joined the Proud Boys to support the sale of the iconic Tower Theatre to Adventure Church. Twitter users identified Fitzgerald as a former Proud Boy.

Balderrama told The Bee that Fitzgerald did not resign.

This story will be updated.