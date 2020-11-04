Devin Nunes, Jim Costa have a chance to work together for the good of the Valley

Rep. Devin Nunes, 22nd Congressional District, left; Congressman Jim Costa, 16th congressional district, right.

With victories in their latest elections seemingly in their grasp, Republican Devin Nunes and Democrat Jim Costa — the central San Joaquin Valley’s senior-most representatives — head toward final terms in their current districts.

Both Costa’s 16th and Nunes’ 22nd will be redrawn, along with all of California’s other congressional districts, by the independent redistricting commission that has already started work. Just where those district lines will fall remains to be seen, but one possibility is that the party-registration edges Nunes and Costa have enjoyed get diluted. Whether they run again depends on what shape the new districts take.

Opinion

So this coming term might be a final chance for both to cement their legacies of serving the Valley. The best way for them to do that is to work together on the intractable problems that perennially challenge the region: finding viable water solutions for farmers, improving health care for the many uninsured and under-insured living here, and forging an immigration solution that doesn’t criminalize people but provides a legitimate way to bring newcomers into the nation.

It is a sad commentary on our political state of affairs that asking representatives from opposing parties to simply work together is akin to seeking the unattainable. But such bipartisanship is the only way anything of substance will get accomplished.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Awaiting final results

Ballots in both races are still being counted, but as of election night each had healthy leads over their opponents.

In Costa’s case, it is safe to assume he has been re-elected, continuing a streak that began in 2004. In the initial count, he captured 60.5% of the vote to Republican Kevin Cookingham’s 39.5% — a spread that neatly follows the 20-point margin Democrats have in registration in the district.

In the 22nd, Nunes has a narrower lead over Democrat Phil Arballo — 53.5% for Nunes to 46.5% for Arballo. That gap is similar to Nunes’ five-point victory over Andrew Janz two years ago.

In his last two races, Nunes has failed to muster the sizable, double-digit wins achieved in his previous re-elections to Congress. Part of the reason for the closer races could be voter fatigue with his strident, conspiracy-based rhetoric that demonizes his opponents.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Nunes did not miss any chance in mailers and television ads to portray Arballo as a “socialist activist” who would de-fund police departments and support rioting by protesters. Such depictions were false, absurd and beneath the stature Nunes should hold as a member of Congress since his first election in 2002.

Portuguese connection

Rather than resort to falsehoods and hyperbole, Nunes should start a new term with a phone call to Costa and invite him to regularly chat about issues and how they can work together. Both have a connection — they come from Portuguese backgrounds.

For his part, Costa has long wanted to establish a medical school in the Valley so doctors trained there would start practices in the region. The Valley is deficient in how many physicians practice here. Such a school would benefit Nunes’ district, too. Costa should seek his colleague’s help.

There is a label more important than either Democrat or Republican. It is “Valley legislator.” For the good of the people in their districts, may Costa and Nunes use their time in Congress to find common ground and work toward real solutions to the Valley’s problems.