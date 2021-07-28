As Fresno nears record for hottest July ever, California issues flex alert

For the third time this month, the California Independent System Operator has issued a state-wide flex alert, as demand for energy is expected to be high (and supply tight) on Wednesday.

Residents are being asked to curb electric use from 4- 9 p.m. to prevent emergency measures such as rotating power outages. That includes adjusting the AC to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use major appliances and turning off all unnecessary lights.

Residents can prepare by pre-cooling their homes (as low as 72 degrees) and doing laundry and cooking meals earlier in the day.

The flex alert comes as triple digit heat continues across the state.

In Fresno, temperatures are expected to remain above 100 through Friday, according to the National Weather Service, even as afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the Sierra and upper foothills.

With five more days left in this month, Fresno is on pace for its hottest month of July ever since temperature records began in 1887. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SkHz5BAX2D — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 27, 2021

This continues what has so far been the hottest July on record.

As of Tuesday, the average high daily temperature for the month was 103.1. The combined average (that’s high and low daily temps) was 88.4 degrees, the hottest its been since 2018.

The area has had 23 days of 100-plus degree weather in July so far, with a three-day run above 111 (with one day at 114).

By contrast, Monday’s 98 degrees was relatively cool. It was the lowest daily high of the month.

The record for 100-plus days in July was set in 2018, at 28.