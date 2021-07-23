Fresno’s hottest July ever? Here’s what to expect in the final week of the month

July of 2021 is in the running to become the hottest midsummer month in Fresno on record, but the National Weather Service says the odds are against it beating 2018 or two other years.

There were 28 days in 2018 with temperatures above 100, according to weather service data. The 28-day record also took place in 1906 and 1931.

So far in 2021, there have been 19, keeping the present year in the running. The hottest day of the month was July 11, at 114.

Meteorologist Brian Ochs on Friday said several days in the coming week are forecast to remain in the 90s, likely knocking 2021 out of contention. (Not that that’s a bad thing.)

“We have nine days left,” noted Ochs. “Potentially, we’re looking at seven days (of 100 or above.)“

The coldest seventh month, if 100 degrees is the benchmark? That would fall to 1987 (three days), and 1903 and 1955 (four days each). Those records are very safe for now.

