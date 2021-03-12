More wet weather is on the way. Will the Fresno area see more severe thunderstorms?

Don’t get too comfortable with the sunny weather in the Fresno area this weekend because rain is back in the forecast and so are thunderstorms.

Carlos Molina of the National Weather Service in Hanford said the next storm system is expected to arrive late Sunday evening.

Winds will gust to 20 mph before giving way to rain beginning around 4 a.m. Monday and last until 11 a.m., Molina said. He said about a quarter of an inch is in the forecast.

Winds could gust up to 20 mph, Molina said.

He said unsettled weather will kick in Monday afternoon, which could give way to thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. He said it is a possibility it could be the same pattern as Wednesday’s thunderstorms that dropped hail in the Fresno/Clovis areas that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning.

Hail blankets the ground on South Elm Avenue in Fresno during Wednesday’s thunderstorm. John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com

On Wednesday, the NWS said there were 84 lightning strikes that hit the ground between 2:45 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. in the Fresno-Clovis area.

On Monday, snow levels could drop to 1,500 feet, giving the foothills a dusting of snow. Higher elevations could see a “quite of bit of snow,” Molina said.

Temperatures in the Valley this weekend are expected to be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the high 30s.

Sunny weather will dominate the central San Joaquin Valley for the rest of next week before another storm arrives around March 20.

A man walks past a flooded section of Mariposa Street in downtown Fresno at the end of Wednesday’s storm. John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com