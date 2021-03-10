Update: Fresno area hit with at least 84 lightning strikes; nearly 3,000 without power

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the Fresno area Wednesday afternoon.

The warning lasted until 3:30 p.m. and included Fresno, Easton and Calwa. It has since expired.

Heavy rain, rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning rolled into the Fresno area around 2:45 p.m. Hail was reported in many areas, as well.

Hail falls in front of a home in southeast Fresno on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Fresno Bee

Meteorologist Jim Dudley said there were 84 lightning strikes that hit the ground between 2:45 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. in the Fresno-Clovis areas. Dudley also said there were many cloud flashes, too.

Dudley said thunderstorms could continue until sunset, but he added he doesn’t believe those will be as severe.

The thunderstorms turned into rain and snow showers when it reached the mountains, the NWS said. Snow levels are currently at 3,500 feet.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said officers were called to multiple traffic collisions related to the weather, including an overturned vehicle on its roof at Highway 41 and North Avenue.

“We want to remind drivers to reduce speed and increase following distance and wear your seat belt,” Salas said. “Make sure your windshield wipers and headlights are working.”

Rainy day Please stay safe on the roads! Turn your headlights on, drive speeds safe for the road conditions and plan for extra time to get to your destinations. pic.twitter.com/hG6JCPITxi — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) March 10, 2021

The PG&E outage map around 4:15 p.m. showed close to 2,700 customers were without power in area around Ashlan and North Armstrong avenues.

Another 450 customers were without power around the area of East Jensen and South Walnut avenues.

This story will be updated.