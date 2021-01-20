Yosemite National Park remains closed in wake of Mono winds. See photos of the damage

Yosemite National Park remains closed following a wind storm Tuesday that felled trees and power lines and caused major destruction in areas around the park including Bass Lake and Oakhurst.

The park is expected to be closed until Friday as it conducts damage assessments, repairs facilities and clears trees. No injuries have been reported, but several facilities were damaged by the storm.

PG&E spent Tuesday responding to storm-related outages, included a public safety shutoff, that affected nearly 30,000 customers in the region, mostly in Madera and Mariposa counties. Large outages were still being reported Wednesday morning throughout Bass Lake and the Oakhurst area, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The company has 64 crews and up 11 helicopters patrolling all lines affected by the public safety shutoff following an all-clear from the meteorologists and restorations have begun where possible. Crews will patrol more than 439 miles of transmission and distribution lines to ensure there is no damage or hazards.

This much happen before power can be restored. That is expected to happen by end of day Wednesday.

The winds combined with dry weather to create a critical fire threat, and several vegetation fires were reported on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, CalFire was reporting one active incident, the Manzanita Fire, burning near North Fork. That fire had burned 23 acres and was 45% contained.

Yosemite National Park is assessing damaged caused by a wind storm in January, 2021. National Park Service

Several facilities were damaged at Yosemite National Park by a windstorm that hit in January 2021. National Park Service