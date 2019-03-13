Valley Children’s releases final Kids Day fundraising count

Valley Children’s Hospital surpassed its Kids Day fundraising goal once again this year, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

Hospital spokeswoman Zara Arboleda said Kids Day donations produced a total of $634,301. The hospital had set a goal to raise $625,000.

The 32nd annual event sponsored by The Fresno Bee and ABC30 took place March 5 across the San Joaquin Valley. People lined street corners to sell copies of The Bee for a $1 donation, and all proceeds went to the Madera County hospital.

An estimated 8,000 people took part in the event. This year’s total adds to the nearly $9.2 million that has been raised for the hospital with Kids Day events alone.

Anyone still interested in donating can do so by texting “GEORGE” to 80077; $10 will be credited automatically. Donors can also give through the hospital’s website, www.valleychildrens.org/donate.