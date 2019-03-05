Kids Day 2019 off to a wet start, but about 8,000 volunteers still out selling papers

The 32nd annual Kids Day to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital is underway despite rain across central San Joaquin Valley.
The hospital said about 8,000 volunteers are out on the streets selling special editions of The Fresno Bee for a $1 donation; more is welcome.
The hospital has raised about $9.2 million in Kids Day donations since the first event held more than 30 years ago. The Bee and ABC30 have continued their partnership that began in 1988 to provide Kids Day coverage and tell of the massive event’s impact on the Valley’s children.
Students at more than 235 schools (elementary to university) from Modesto to Porterville are among the volunteers.
Look for a volunteer in an orange vest selling the paper, which includes a special section (only available on the street) that tells stories of the hospital’s successes including a cover story about this year’s Kids Day ambassador.
If you’d like to donate, but don’t find a volunteer or otherwise aren’t around any Kids Day groups, you can still help. Text “GEORGE” to 80077 to make a $10 donation. You can also give through the hospital’s website, www.valleychildrens.org/donate.
This year’s Kids Day fundraising goal is $625,000. Counting begins immediately but final results won’t be known for several days as donations are collected from the hospital’s coverage region.
The hospital says Valley Children’s put last year’s donations toward buying state-of-the-art equipment including the region’s first EOS imaging system, which produces full-body 3D images while exposing children to significantly less radiation; providing care for more than 288,000 outpatient cases; performing more than 12,700 surgeries and supporting 114,000 emergency room visits.
