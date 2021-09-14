Long lines expected at some Fresno County voting centers, as ballot deadline nears in recall

Long lines are expected at some Fresno County voting centers as the dinner hours near, according to elections officials.

Registrar of Voters James Kus said those voters who have procrastinated may need to wait in line if they’re still planning to vote in-person in the election to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“There will definitely be lines in parts of northern Fresno and Clovis,” he said. “We’re watching those closely to make sure everything goes smoothly.”

Drop boxes remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, and don’t require voters who already have their ballots to wait.

About 190,000 ballots had been returned as of Monday morning from the 501,955 registered voters in Fresno County, Kus said. That is about a 37.8% turnout so far.

Fresno County Democratic Central Committee chairperson David Rowell said he had not heard reports of problems at any polls as he prepared a watch party for the night’s results.

Experts have said Democrats have already voted in strong numbers by mail before Election Day.

At the same time, many of Fresno’s conservative voters waited until Election Day to vote in-person, according to Fred Vanderhoof, the chairperson of the Fresno County Republican Party. He said that was the case at least anecdotally with the Republican voters he knows.

“The Democrats are way ahead, but the Republicans are closing fast,” he said. “We’ll see if it’s enough.”

The county’s voting centers remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone already waiting in line will be allowed to vote as long as they are in line before 8 p.m.

Prominent Fresno drop boxes:

The Fresno Center, 4879 E. Kings Canyon Road

Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Ave.

Manchester Transit Center, 3590 N. Blackstone Ave.

River Park, 250 Paseo Del Centro

Campus Pointe, 3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive

Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St.

Clinton and Brawley Shopping Center, 2450 N. Brawley Ave.

Voting centers around the county:

Clovis

Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St.

Fresno

Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave.

Cecil C. Hinton Community Center, 2385 S. Fairview Ave.

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave.

Sunnyside Library, 5566 E. Kings Canyon Road

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Ave.

Sanger

Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave.

San Joaquin

Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St.

Selma

Selma City Hall Annex, 1711 Tucker St.