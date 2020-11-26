Republican Valadao declares congressional race victory, citing record voter turnout

David Valadao declared victory Wednesday night in his rematch against Democrat TJ Cox for the 21st District Congressional seat.

The Republican from Hanford who previously held the seat said voters, who turned out in record numbers, sent a message in re-electing him.

“I’m once again overwhelmed by the Central Valley’s support and faith in me,” he said in a statement. “This Thanksgiving, as the coronavirus continues to spread and our community and nation struggle, we desperately need relief. The only way we will get through this is by sticking together as Americans, not divided by political parties. When I head back to Washington every resident of the Central Valley has my word that I will continue to always put this community first.”

Valadao thanked his campaign staff and election workers in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties – some of whom had to delay vote counting due to COVID-19 exposure.

Valadao also commended Cox on running a strong campaign and his service in Congress.

“I will not stop fighting to support families in the Central Valley fighting to bring more water to our communities, passing a COVID relief package that will bring much needed help to frontline workers and small businesses, working to improve our healthcare system so that everyone can get the care they need when they need it most,” Valadao said.

As one of the closest races in the Fresno County region, it has not been called by the Associated Press, which has been the expert on calling presidential, congressional and other races since 1848.

On Thursday morning, the California Secretary of State showed Valadao led Cox by more than 1,700 votes.

With the number of votes left to count dwindling, the lead was enough to call the race on Friday for Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and NBC News contributor.

Valley counties are expected to certify votes by Dec. 3. The state’s deadline is Dec. 11.

