Local Election Saturday morning panel of elected officials explores the question: Why don’t women run?

Why aren’t more women running for political office in the central San Joaquin Valley?

There are many answers to that question, and The Fresno Bee – in partnership with the League of Women Voters, National Women’s Political Caucus and the Mi Familia Vota education fund – is hosting a free forum Saturday morning at Fresno City College to discuss the topic in depth. The public is welcome to attend.

Five of Fresno County’s elected women will share their experiences running for office and serving as elected officials. Their insight is invaluable for women who are considering potential campaigns. Panelists are Lynne Ashbeck, Clovis City Councilmember; Jewel Hurtado, Kingsburg City Councilmember; Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk; Annalisa Perea, State Center Community College District Trustee, and Keshia Thomas, Fresno Unified School District Trustee.

This a bipartisan event and it’s not pushing any political agenda. The Bee takes seriously its role to lead discussions on important topics in the community. We hope this is one you will lend your voice to.

Parking will be relaxed in Fresno City College’s lots B and K for this event, which will be held 10-11:30 a.m. in Old Administration Building Room 251.

Joe Kieta, editor