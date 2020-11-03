Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Latest local results for Fresno County, Central Valley in the November 2020 election

Fresno Bee Staff

Unofficial local results in the central San Joaquin Valley — including Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Madera and Merced counties — in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election from the counties’ respective election offices and California Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office
Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Source: Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters' Office

Source: Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters' Office
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Source: Kings County Elections Office

Source: Kings County Elections Office

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Source: Tulare County Elections Office

Source: Tulare County Elections Office

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Note: Madera County local race data was not made available to The Bee. Visit the Madera County Registrar of Voter’s website for results.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Source: Merced County Registrar of Voters

Source: Merced County Registrar of Voters
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service