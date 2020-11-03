Elections
Latest local results for Fresno County, Central Valley in the November 2020 election
Unofficial local results in the central San Joaquin Valley — including Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Madera and Merced counties — in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election from the counties’ respective election offices and California Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.
Note: Madera County local race data was not made available to The Bee. Visit the Madera County Registrar of Voter’s website for results.
