Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

See California presidential results by county for the November 2020 election

Unofficial results for president across California’s 58 counties in the Nov. 3 election, as reported by the Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by each county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office
Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service