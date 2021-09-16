Fresno council blasts Bredefeld for aide’s domestic violation conviction. He ‘triples’ down

A bloc of Fresno City Councilmembers condemned Councilmember Garry Bredefeld for employing a staffer charged with domestic violence felonies and called on him to use his campaign money to donate to local nonprofits serving survivors of domestic violence.

The councilmembers used their time to make councilmember reports at the beginning of Thursday’s city council meeting to make the comments, calling Bredefeld a hypocrite and a bully. Bredefeld responded during his turn by denying wrongdoing, calling his colleagues liars and accusing them of committing crimes.

Last week, Daniel Gai, a contract staffer to Bredefeld, resigned from his city job after being convicted of domestic violence felonies from a 2019 incident in which he tackled, choked and threw the victim against a crib.

Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza, Tyler Maxwell and Esmeralda Soria all spoke out against Bredefeld.

Councilmembers call for action against Bredefeld

Soria went first, saying it was hard for her to draft her comments because of the anxiety it caused her. Despite the witch hunt that was sure to follow, she said, she decided it was time for her and other city officials to speak up in support of domestic abuse survivors.

“Garry Bredefeld over his tenure on this council has purported to be tough on crime and a supporter of domestic violence victims. His hypocrisy is disgusting and laughable,” she said. “Garry has proven to be a farce and complicit to abuse he has not only covered up, but rewarded. I am sure that over the last 12 months you have heard him repeatedly say and claim to say there’s a ‘stench’ in this building. Let me tell you, the only stench in this building is coming from his office.”

Soria accused Bredefeld of “harboring a criminal” in his office, testifying on Gai’s support at his trial and paying Gai “top dollar.” Gai’s annual salary in 2020 was $67,809.

She called on local leaders who tout “tough on crime” stances to speak out against Bredfeld’s actions and in support of domestic violence victims.

“Remember that silence is deadly. I am no longer staying silent,” she said. “To the victims of domestic violence listening today, I say to you: I see you. I care about you. You are worthy, brave and strong enough to overcome what is in front of you.”

Arias accused Bredefeld of wasting taxpayer money, delaying public business during council meetings and inciting violence. Arias alleged Gai set up fake social media accounts under Bredefeld’s direction. Arias called on the council to revoke Bredefeld’s committee assignments and revoke any leadership roles he may take.

Maxwell said that although the conversation was uncomfortable, it was worthwhile.

Maxwell said another example of Bredefeld’s hypocrisy was his opposition to Advance Peace coming to Fresno. While Advance Peace works to prevent crime, Maxwell said Bredefeld knowingly continued to employ someone arrested and charged for domestic violence.

Esparza said he felt compelled to speak because Bredefeld failed to show regret or remorse. Esparza said as the council vice president, he received feedback from women employed in the council offices who questioned Bredefeld’s judgment for continuing to employ Gai.

“It is clear to me and to the public that between his disdain for the COVID efforts, of our code enforcement divisions, and his willingness to hire and pay someone with a documented history of alcoholism and abuse, that Mr. Bredefeld is in the business of protecting those who break the law that he does not agree with,” Esparza said. “I want to communicate to the residents of Fresno … these particular actions do not reflect the values of our city.

“As it turns out, there has been a stench here in City Hall all along,” Esparza said. “We just only figured out where it was coming from.”

Bredefeld doubles — no, triples — down

“Wow, where do I begin with all of the lies and the mistruths?” Bredefeld responded during his turn for councilmember comments.

Bredefeld pointed out that Gai pleaded no contest to the charges last week and not over two years ago as his colleagues suggested. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office charged Gai in 2019.

“I believe in the rule of law, I believe in the ability to due process, the presumption of innocence,” Bredefeld said. “And last week, he went to trial. He pleaded no contest. As a result, I said you can no longer work here, and he submitted his resignation.”

Bredefeld defended Gai’s job performance and said Gai lost the opportunity to be vested into the city’s retirement plan and may have lost his freedom.

“He has been an exemplary employee here for nearly five years, and I gave him the opportunity to have his day in court,” Bredefeld said. “These are the tragic consequences for engaging in such terrible and inexcusable behavior. There is never any excuse, no justification for domestic violence or violence, for that matter, ever.”

The political attacks by his four council colleagues caused additional undue pain and suffering to his employee’s victim, Bredefeld said.

“These are innocent people whose pain should not be exploited,” he said.

Bredefeld went on to refer to his critics as “the gang of four” and said he would not stop calling out their behavior or what he called corruption. He repeated allegations against Arias made in a rejected claim for damages filed by downtown developer Cliff Tutelian. He brought up again operations at Granite Park, which is run by Soria’s fiance Terance Frazier. He also attacked Maxwell for his comments on the move of Club One Casino to Granite Park.

“I will not back down. I will only double down on exposing the stench, and then you know what? I’m going to triple down again,” he said.

Wrong venue for discussion?

Councilmember Mike Karbassi left the dais for most of the discussion and returned to recognize Yom Kippur for the city’s Jewish community.

“I never really thought I’d see what I saw today. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do as a group,” he said. “I hope the public isn’t watching. It’s not good to see.”

Council President Luis Chavez agreed, saying he wished his colleagues would’ve held a news conference instead of using up public meeting time.

Soria agreed that decorum is important, but she said it was unfair to chastise her and the other Bredefeld critics since Bredefeld routinely publicly attacks them from the dais with no reprimand.

Arias insisted that the condemnation of Bredefeld was city business since his staffer was paid with taxpayer money.

Mayor Jerry Dyer entered the council chambers toward the end of the discussion. Arias asked how he would’ve handled the employee. Dyer referred to his time as police chief, and said he often placed officers on administrative leave.

Dyer also noted that since Gai was a council staffer, city policies and procedures differ from city employees under the purview of the city manager.

Dyer said he and City Manager Thomas Esqueda learned of Gai’s crimes by reading the newspaper.

Esqueda didn’t comment specifically on the discussion that took place, but he encouraged city employees to focus on their work as civil servants.

“Thank you to all the city employees who show up every day to make good things happen for this city, and let’s keep doing it,” he said.